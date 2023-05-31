Al Pacino Set To Be A Father Again -- 83-Year-Old's MUCH Younger Girlfriend Is 8 Months Pregnant!

Al Pacino is going to be a father for the fourth time!

Yes, you read that right — the 83-year-old is going to be a dad once again. His 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is pregnant, according to a report published (and soon thereafter confirmed) by TMZ on Tuesday evening. And the baby is coming soon, too. The outlet reports Alfallah is eight months pregnant (!) with the baby due in just a few weeks. Whoa!

The 29-year-old woman was first linked to Pacino back in April of 2022. The duo has been dating for a while, but keeping a fairly low-key connection mostly out of the public eye. But this certainly changes everything!

Pacino already has three adult children. The Serpico star has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie, with ex Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with ex Beverly D’Angelo. As for Alfallah, Page Six reports this appears to be her first child.

As Perezcious readers may recall, back when the House of Gucci star was initially linked to the much younger woman a little more than a year ago, insiders reported the pair first became acquainted during the pandemic:

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Sources weren’t kidding about Alfallah’s interest in “very rich older men,” either. She has previously dated Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger — who was 74 years old when they were together, and Noor was just 22 — as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, who is now in his 60s. She has also been the subject of past romantic rumors with Clint Eastwood. However, per Page Six, she’s denied that connection, merely calling the film star a “family friend.”

Back in 2018, several years before she met Pacino, Alfallah spoke to Hello! about her previous relationship with Jagger. Noting the 50-plus-year age gap there, the younger woman explained she didn’t care about that difference:

“Our ages didn’t matter to me. The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.”

As for Alfallah’s background, Page Six reports she was born to a Kuwaiti father and an American mother, and has degrees from both UCLA and USC. She currently works for Sony as the VP of Lynda Obst Productions, while also having “a pod-producing deal” with Imagine Entertainment.

Interestingly, Noor’s younger sister Remi was the first to make headlines in the gossip realm. Way back in 2013, per Page Six, she was “linked to Michael Jackson‘s son Prince.” Damn!

Regarding Noor’s connection with Pacino, the moviemaker first popped up on her Instagram page a little over a month ago. In late April, she posted a pic of the pair posing at a New York City art exhibition, as you can see (below):

And so, parenthood awaits!

Of course, this comes on the heels of news that Pacino’s best buddy Robert De Niro just welcomed a baby, too. The 79-year-old star and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen announced earlier this month that they “planned” their pregnancy and wanted to have a child. As we’ve reported, their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro was born in early April.

Now, it’s Pacino’s turn to do the dad thing in late life. And, uh, it’s definitely a choice, y’all.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Noor Alfallah/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]