Al Roker Reveals He's Been Hospitalized With Blood Clots In His Leg & Lungs Amid Today Show Absence!

Oh no! Al Roker is opening up about why he hasn’t been on the Today show for several days, and the reason is very concerning!

The 68-year-old weatherman took to Instagram on Friday to share a health update with fans. Posting a photo of a flower bouquet next to an NBC News Weather mug, he explained he has been hospitalized following a scary medical condition:

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Whoa! We are so glad he’s getting help!

His wife, Deborah Roberts, commented on the post to send her love — and it sounds like he’s still not home yet. She wrote:

“So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home “

Check out his health announcement (below).

Many of his colleagues also took a moment to share their well wishes, commenting:

Hoda Kotb: “Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo” Savannah Guthrie: “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ” Craig Melvin: “Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” Jenna Bush Hager: “Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!” Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer: “Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!”

On Friday, the Today anchors also took a moment to open up further about Al’s condition. Savannah began by confirming he is on the mend after receiving medical treatment, saying:

“He’s in good spirits. We’ve all talked to him.”

Good to hear! Dylan then added:

“The first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey, Dilly Dill, how are the boys?’ That’s classic Al.”

So sweet! Carson also got emotional about Al’s absence, saying:

“We need him back. He inspires me every day.”

Awww! Lastly, Guthrie joked:

“I don’t know if he watches this show. But we love you, Al. We miss you!”

Hah! Check it out (below)!

He’s receiving so much support from his family, co-stars, and fans. Love to see it!

This is not the first time the TV personality has gotten candid about health struggles. In 2020, he revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer before undergoing surgery. And despite some viewers thinking he was “too old” to be doing live hurricane reporting last year, he’s determined not to let anything get in his way! We are sending him lots of healing vibes! Get well soon, Al!

