Taylor Dayne Opens Up About 'Dark' Battle With Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'

Singer Taylor Dayne has been through a harrowing emotional journey, and she’s finally ready to talk about it.

On Wednesday, the Tell It To My Heart artist revealed on Good Morning America she was diagnosed with colon cancer over the Summer — and the health emergency gave her a completely new perspective on life. According to the ‘80s pop star, she was diagnosed in July after a routine colonoscopy. Instantly, her world went “dark” at the word “cancer” — as it probably would for anyone! — but luckily the cancer was detected very early, giving her a great chance to beat it.

The 60-year-old singer-songwriter has a colonoscopy done twice a year after doctors found benign polyps in the past, and the prudent practice just might have saved her. She shared:

“He [her doctor] never even said the stage [of cancer], but we detected this so early. All I could do is [think], ‘OK, five months ago, I know there was nothing.’ So this is early detection.”

Just weeks later, she underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon and was immediately declared cancer free!

Incredible!!!

Unfortunately, there was a “complication” and she suffered a post-op infection that left her stuck in the hospital for over two weeks! She reflected:

“I ended up staying in the hospital for about 15 days, 20 days, which is unusual because we had a complication. There’s no guarantees when they open you up, what’s going to happen. That’s really the truth.”

Interestingly, while she focused on her physical recovery once out of the hospital, she also reflected on the “trauma” she experienced as a child battling kidney infections and how being hospitalized once again stirred up some unresolved emotions. The performer continued:

“For me, being back, I felt like I was four years old again back in the hospital, basically locked inside my own body without a voice. So, this has challenged me mentally, emotionally. I am now back in a therapy program.”

Whoa. She had a lot to process! We’re so glad to hear she is getting the help she needs, both to come back physically stronger than ever but also mentally!

The Love Will Lead You Back vocalist is now committed to encouraging others to attend routine health checkups to make sure they catch any issues early on, she added:

“When you’re really sick, you don’t have the energy, you’re really relying on your champions around you, your soldiers, your people. Find the doctor that will tell you the truth. Be a warrior for yourself.”

If you didn’t know, colon (or colorectal) cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, just after lung and breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 106,180 Americans will receive a new diagnosis this year. Yikes. Also, about 20% of patients tend to have a family history of the disease, so it’s important to understand your background. Taylor hopes people, especially women, hear her story and advocate for themselves and their health. After all, she insisted:

“Life is precious.”

You can hear her discuss more about her health journey (below).

We’re so glad she’s doing okay!!

