Alabama Barker asks for prayers in since-deleted pic from the hospital

What is going on with Alabama Barker?!

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker sparked a ton of concern with fans when she suddenly posted a picture of herself in what appeared to be a hospital room. Her face could not be seen in the snapshot. However, the image did show a monitor next to her bed and clock hanging on the wall that read 10:20. Along with the picture, she then asked her two million followers for some well-wishes:

“Send me your prayers. ”

Alabama later deleted the picture. She did not further address her hospitalization at the time, including explaining to fans about what happened. But things seemed to be alright with the teenager later that day! She then shared a photo of herself at the airport, writing:

“I’m back baby.”

The teenager still did not speak out about her health scare in the new post. Travis, Kourtney Kardashian, and Shanna Moakler also have not said anything about the situation either. Hmm…

Whatever happened to Alabama, we hope she is OK! Reactions to her hospitalization, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram]