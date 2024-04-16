Mostly 'Natural' Alabama Barker Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Comments!

Alabama Barker is sick and tired of the plastic surgery claims!

The now 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler posted several racy new pictures of herself to Instagram over the weekend. While most of her followers approved, the images had one commenter accusing her of going under the knife — to change her appearance completely!

In the snapshots, Alabama sported a brown lace-up miniskirt and matching jacket over a black bikini. All that covers less than it sounds like tbh… Check it out (below):

Wow! After dropping the slideshow, she received thousands of comments — but not all of them were positive! One person claimed she got “plastic surgery on everything” to achieve her look! Ouch!

When Alabama eventually caught wind of the hater’s comment, she clapped back on Monday, writing:

“hey let’s stop being delusional ”

Damn! This isn’t the first time Alabama addressed whether she’s had any cosmetic procedures done. Back in February, she faced a similar accusation. Someone posted in the comments of another bikini picture of herself that the teen “has done alot [sic] of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age” and hopes she “doesn’t over do it” since “she looks good now.”

While Alabama appreciated the compliment, she made it clear the only work she had done was on her lips. Other than that? Everything else is “natural!” She said:

“I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Apparently, the most recent plastic surgery accuser did not get this memo from Alabama! Reactions to her latest comment, Perezcious readers? Let us know below!

