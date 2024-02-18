Alabama Barker Addresses Claims She’s Had A Ton Of Plastic Surgery!

Alabama Barker is finally opening up about all THOSE plastic surgery rumors!

As we’ve been following, fans have accused the 18-year-old of altering her appearance with cosmetic procedures — something they SLAMMED dad Travis Barker and baby momma Shanna Moakler for. But now, the celeb kid is addressing the chatter head on!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Gave Kim Her ‘Blessing’ To Date Odell Beckham Jr. — Amid HER History With Him!

On Thursday, Alabama posted a carousel of pics from what looked like a sunny getaway. She posed with a full face of makeup in a yellow bikini and a cover-up which sported the colors of the Jamaican flag — something that raised eyebrows in and of itself. See (below):

One concenred netizen commented:

“This child has done alot [sic] of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!”

But instead of ignoring the comment, Kourtney Kardashian‘s stepdaughter took it as an opportunity to set the record straight! She responded:

“@puma_jah I really appreciate the love ! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Well, there you have it!

Her lips were specifically what came under fire last month after TikTok users pointed out it looked like her filler had migrated. She subsequently deleted that video.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Alabama Barker/TikTok & Billboard/YouTube]