Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Alec 'Shushed' Her While She Was Giving Birth!!

Um, this isn’t exactly how we would do damage control after a serious controversy, but to each their own we guess!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been dealing with the fallout from the Rust shooting (and the death of Halyna Hutchins) for weeks now. While some celebs might respond to such an awful incident by keeping quiet and stepping away from social media, the Baldwins had a very different approach. Alec wept on television and insisted upon his blamelessness, while Hilaria has been posting through it on Instagram.

On Monday, the momma of seven shared a quirky anecdote that really didn’t do her embattled husband any favors, TBH. On her IG Story, she shared a Mirror headline that read:

“When my husband told me to shush during labour I knew our marriage was over”

Commiserating with the article’s subject, the Mom Brain podcast host added the caption:

“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?'”

Wooooow. Real nice, Alec.

Hilaria continued:

“The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered Kept the marriage. Went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him in after I get the epidural. I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again “

Well… glad it all worked out for them, but it probably would have been wise to keep that anecdote to herself at a time when the actor’s reputation is seriously suffering. Although, this is the guy who once called his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless, little pig,” so I guess we wouldn’t really expect much more from him.

The fitness instructor kept joking about it on her IG Story even as she went on to promote some baby bottle cleaners, writing:

“Alec pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house… Just kidding. That never happens. Perhaps he can start now “

Okay, so now not only did he shush her while she was giving birth, he also doesn’t participate in household chores??? It’s getting worse and worse!

We know that the 37-year-old promised her man she would “heal any of [his] pain,” but we can’t imagine dragging him on Instagram is very helpful or healing. Still, it’s clear that nothing — not a set shooting nor a Spanish heritage controversy — will stop Hilaria from posting her day-to-day thoughts on social media. Even when they are not at all flattering to her husband!

