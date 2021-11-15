Hilaria Baldwin Posts Pics Of Family 'Spending Lots Of Time Together' Following Rust Shooting -- Insensitive Or No??

The Baldwins are coping as best they can.

The family of eight have endured a lot this year, starting with Hilaria Baldwin’s fake accent/Spanish heritage controversy. But as stressful as that might have been, it was a champagne problem compared to what was coming.

Following Alec Baldwin’s involvement in an accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set of their film Rust, attention on the Baldwins has been all the more intense.

That’s exactly how the momma of six previously described “parenting through” the tragedy on Instagram. While it may be somewhat insensitive to document her own parenting struggles when Halyna’s husband is also “parenting through” the loss of his wife and mother of his child, “Hillary from Boston” has continued to “check in” with her followers in the aftermath of the shooting.

She posted another slideshow of beautiful family moments set to music on Sunday, writing:

“Check in. Spending lots of time together. Grateful for these kids. Grateful for you “

The post featured snaps of their children — Carmen (8), Rafael (6), Leonardo (5), Romeo (3), Eduardo (1) and María Lucía (8 mos) — as well as images of the actor with his family and embracing one of his kids.

Last weekend, the yoga instructor shared a similar montage to IG with the caption:

“Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you.”

As we’ve observed before, the Mom Brain podcaster hasn’t missed a beat on social media despite the catastrophic event. She relocated her young family to Vermont, where the couple attempted to escape the paparazzi by conceding to an impromptu press conference.

However, after the “Baldwinitos” were reunited with their lost cat with the help of an anonymous neighbor, Hilaria reported:

“I won’t mention you because the paparazzi and tabloid media are calling every single connection to us, and I don’t want you to be harassed too, in their frenzy to make more money. As I write this, there are people, taking my picture, through the trees of the property we are staying at. They have not respected our ask to have space, even after the interview we pulled over to do the other day. We have been chased around in cars — with our children. Several scary moments…this is dangerous. Please listen.”

There is obviously a world of a difference between the pictures Hilaria choose to share of her kids and ones taken by the paparazzi. That’s always true, but it’s especially relevant as the family is experiencing something so uniquely challenging. We hope her wishes are respected, and that the kids are safe and sheltered from this awful occurrence.

As for the posting on social media — is it insensitive to the family of Halyna Hutchins? Should she take a break from posting all the happy fam pics? What do YOU think??

