Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About The Negatives Of Living In ‘Famous World,’ Says Alec Had PTSD Even Before Rust Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin is over everything that comes with being in the world of the rich and famous – especially the public scrutiny.

As you know, there has been a ton of attention directed toward Alec Baldwin and his family since the fatal shooting on the set of Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza.

The 37-year-old candidly spoke on Thursday via Instagram Stories about the constant harassment from online trolls, tabloids, and paparazzi since becoming famous and in the wake of the accidental shooting. Hilaria first expressed:

“One thing I’ve learned from entering this famous world is that when you get negative attention whether it’s from trolls or tabloid media, and people say to you ‘Oh just ignore it, that’s what they want. If you give them attention this is literally what they want.’ The issue is if you don’t say anything you’re giving them a space for them to speak for you. And your silence sometimes speaks enough for them to be able to commandeer your story. But it’s tricky because you don’t want to be constantly just responding to every single crazy crazy thing that they say.”

The former yoga instructor then claimed her husband is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has been battling with it for a “long time”:

“There’s a difference between covering a news story and creating a news story. We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It’s not from what just happened recently, but he’s been suffering from this for a very very very long time. And these people know this and they want to poke at him. They want to upset him. And then they want to create news about this. So if you create a new story then the next day there’s going to be tons of paparazzi and there’s going to be more stories that come off of that and there’s more clicks and more shares and money, which is ultimately what this is all about.”

She continued, stating how she plans on speaking her “truth” more in the coming new year:

“I’m at a place where I’m tired of not talking, and I want to get to a place where I can use my voice to show you that this is not just a famous thing. Everybody has trolls. Everybody has people who want to tell you whether you’re good or bad or what you think or what you feel. You need to reclaim your voice, and you’re allowed to speak. Have your boundaries, know when to walk away, but you’re allowed to speak your truth because 2022 [is the] year of us speaking again.”

Unfortunately, it seems like some people didn’t take her hint about struggling with the press. Hilaria later posted a video of a confrontation with a reporter, allegedly from The New York Post, outside of the couple’s home after he spotted them walking down the street and started recording them. While she repeatedly asks him to “please go,” the unnamed reporter ignored her and continued on. In another lengthy message, the author shared that she needs to speak out on this “not only for my family, but for those who were hurt before me.” She then reiterated her earlier remarks, saying:

“My husband has ptsd, has had for a long time, now, worse than ever. Some take advantage by poking at him, trying to rile him up, messing with his mental health. It works sometimes. I try to ward it off. This is a good example. You can see his joy. We are literally telling him we don’t consent. he feels the right to violate. This behavior is NOT OK. This is an attempt to create news. Not cover news.”

She added:

“We need this to be different. Maybe I won’t see it in my lifetime, but I will be a building block. The way some news is made is a dirty business. It’s not news. It’s to make money. They will twist and manipulate and invent, knowing that they are thought of as ‘news’…they have the ‘credibility’ and we don’t. They can shame, humiliate and silence us. I’m 37 years old, mother of 6…people think that you have an extra gene to be able to deal with this, or some kind of knowledge from somehow being famous. We don’t. I am not built differently. I have no idea how to deal with this when it comes at me. So I try to use my voice and create boundaries. Obviously they don’t listen.”

TBH, it sounds like the entire interaction was just icky. You can take a look at the video from the incident (below):

And if you thought that was bad, it only gets worse from there. Hilaria later shared on her IG Stories that someone then “sent a group of paparazzi to harass” the pair after posting the confrontation footage, recalling:

“I asked them to step back while I walked to my side of the car. Covid, 6 feet. He told me he was until I stepped towards him. So I have to stay, stuck between cars, while they just film me and can’t move? As I got it, one said, “she’s an even bigger pain in the ass than you are, Alec” (something along those lines)…they don’t like when you fight back, ask for respect, ask for space, or call out their bosses that send them.”

WTF???? That comment was just so rude and gross.

It seems like Hilaria will not be backing down and will continue to call out those who continue to bother her family.

