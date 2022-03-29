Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Their Seventh Child Together: 'A Huge Surprise'

Alec Baldwin has been spending a lot of time at home since the fallout from his Rust shooting controversy, so we can’t say we’re too surprised to hear his wife Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant again!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old dancer revealed she and her hubby are expecting their seventh (!!) baby together, sharing the news in an Instagram video post that showed the pair their six children: Carmen Gabriela, 8, Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months, and Lucía Victoria, 13 months.

Hilaria, who suffered a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss in 2019, told fans the exciting news came as a “huge surprise” to her and the actor, writing in the caption:

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall . We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!”

Awww, yay! Check out the post (below) to see the kids’ adorable reaction.

Congrats to the Baldwin family.

[Image via Instagram]