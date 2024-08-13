Got A Tip?

Ireland Baldwin’s Daughter 'Finally' Meets Her Aunts & Uncles -- AKA Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s VERY Young Kids!

Ireland Baldwin‘s daughter has finally met her aunts and uncles!

Ireland took her 22-month-old Holland to meet her dad Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria‘s seven young children, Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, María, 3 and 23-month-old Ilaria — all of whom happen to be her baby’s aunts and uncles. LOLz! There’s just a one-month age gap between one of them!

Sharing snapshots from the meeting on Sunday, Ireland captioned it:

“Holland finally met her aunts and uncles @hilariabaldwin”

In the first pic, all the kids sat on the couch together while a second showed Holland (whom Ireland shares with boyfriend RAC) sitting next to Alex and Hilaria’s youngest. There was also a video of the photoshoot and a clip of Holland playing. Ch-ch-check it out!

While this is the first time Holland has met her aunts and uncles, she did previously meet the 30 Rock star. They hit up the Museum of Ice Cream together in New York City in May. But this sighting is still significant!

Ireland and Alec have had a super rocky relationship for YEARS — including last year when Daddy forgot to include his eldest in a tribute to his children. Ouch! That could be why she neglected to tag him in the post (he also wasn’t featured in any photos). It’s nice to see the family getting along now, though!

Thoughts? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Alec Baldwin/Instagram]

Aug 12, 2024 17:00pm PDT

