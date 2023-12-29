Robert Pattinson 'Nervous About Becoming A Dad' With Suki Waterhouse!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are gearing up to become parents!

As the newly-engaged couple continue to await the arrival of their first child, we’re hearing more about where their heads are at during the exciting yet nerve-wracking time. On Thursday, an insider dished to Us Weekly that while Rob may play the fearless Dark Knight in The Batman, in real life, he’s “nervous” about what’s sure to be the role of a lifetime: fatherhood! The source shared:

“[He is] nervous about becoming a dad.”

However, he’s apparently “been loving taking care of Suki.”

Awww! That’s so sweet!

It sounds like it’s been a real “magical” time for the couple all around, and has even helped bring their families together! A second insider dished:

“It’s a really special time for their entire [extended] family, especially celebrating such a magical moment with the holiday season.”

We love that! What better opportunity to grow the families closer together than over a pregnancy during Christmas?!

Suki confirmed her pregnancy last month while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, and it sounds like they’ve really been getting into mom and dad mode since. A third inside told the outlet earlier this month:

“They moved in together earlier this year and decided it was finally the right time to expand their family. Rob and Suki really hid this pregnancy well from friends before they were ready to reveal the happy news.”

We love this for them!

