Salma Hayek Has A Surprising Reaction To Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish Identity Controversy... 'It Makes Me Feel Proud'

Between the armed insurrection at the US Capitol and Possible Cannibal Armie Hammer, January’s scandals almost pushed a certain controversy right out of the spotlight. But we’re pleased to bring you the return of: Fake Spaniard Hilaria Baldwin!

Hilaria’s heritage controversy wasn’t as violent (or, arguably, as dangerous) as some of the other controversies that have already hit this year, so it’s understandable that her strange lie got relatively less airtime recently. But Andy Cohen doesn’t forget, and he brought it up on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy in conversation with Salma Hayek.

The actress is not only Latina herself, but she has also co-starred with Alec Baldwin multiple times (as his love interest on 30 Rock and the film Drunk Parents). When asked about Alec’s wife, she said:

“A lot of my friends asked me, ‘Did you hear about this? Oh my god!’ … We all lie a little bit. She makes my friend happy. She fooled me because she’s such a good mother and she has five of them! And, you know, I don’t care.”

Wow. Salma was duped and she doesn’t even care? That’s pretty gracious…

The Frida star went on:

“I’m sorry. I don’t mean to betray or hurt anybody’s feelings. And I don’t know if it’s right or if it’s wrong. I’m not gonna judge somebody just because of that one thing. And I think, I feel honor that somebody wants to be, their alter ego it’s to be like something that is similar to my roots. It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because you know, I am Mexican Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother’s side are Spanish. I think she’s smart to want to be Spanish. We’re cool, you know?”

That’s quite a perspective!

The 54-year-old got a bit philosophical as she continued:

“It is a bizarre story, but don’t we all create our own character in life? I mean, this might be extreme, okay, but I don’t care. She’s not a bad person, not a bad person. A good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She’s very kind to me, and that’s all I care about.”

She added:

“And Spanish people are cool. I don’t blame her for choosing that.”

Well, we have to say this is a pretty generous attitude towards someone who lied to your face. We mean, it’s one thing to mislead the public, but it’s another to do it to someone you know personally. Hillary Hayward-Thomas is pretty lucky to be married to someone whose friends who are willing to overlook a years-long grift like this!

Hear Salma and Andy’s chat for yourself (below):

