Hilaria Baldwin Reveals The Name Of Her And Alec's Surprise Sixth Child Alongside New Pic!

We are already starting to learn more about Hilaria and Alec Baldwin‘s surprise sixth child!

As we’ve been reporting, the couple welcomed another new baby into the house this week, just nearly six months after Hilaria had given birth to the fam’s fifth kid, Edu Baldwin!

And while that leaves us certain the controversial yoga guru didn’t give birth to this sixth kid, it still hasn’t been revealed yet how this whole thing went down. Adoption? Surrogacy? We suppose time will provide more answers…

Regardless, on Tuesday morning, Hilaria popped up on Instagram to reveal two big pieces of information to the world! For one, we now know that the baby is a girl! In her sweet, loving IG post, the proud mom of six told followers how she and her husband are “so in love with our daughter.” Awww! And now we also know the baby’s name!

According to the Boston-born 37-year-old (AKA Hillary Hayward-Thomas), the couple has named their baby Lucia. That’s a very cute name! And, dare we say, one that has some Spanish flare to it… Sorry, just saying! Couldn’t resist!

Ch-ch-check out Lucia’s adorable new picture, posted to her proud momma’s IG account on Tuesday morning (below):

Awww! Look at those precious little fingers! Such a sweet, adorable baby!

Of course, these new baby updates come not long after Alec blew up at his social media followers, telling them to “shut the f**k up and mind your own business” amid questions about Lucia’s origin and backstory. Yeah… So in other words, even with a surprise sixth kid around, things are as normal as ever in the Baldwin house. LOLz!

Kidding aside, though, it’s interesting to watch Hilaria navigate this big news just months after going through the scandal of a lifetime in which she was outed as having made up a phony Spanish identity and backstory. At the time, the family circled the wagons around Hilaria in support, despite damning loads of info endlessly being revealed about her Boston birth and American colonial heritage.

What a difference a few months makes, though, right? Now, at least the former yoga instructor is back in the news for a far more positive reason, that’s for sure! Anyway, what do U make of this surprising news, Perezcious readers?! Isn’t Lucia adorable?? At least one thing is for sure: she won’t lack love in that (very full) Baldwin home!

Congrats to the ever-growing family on their adorable new addition.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]