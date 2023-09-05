Whoa! Alex Murdaugh Could Get New Trial After Jury Tampering Claims??

Alex Murdaugh may be getting a new trial…

The 55-year-old, who was sentenced in March to two life terms after being found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul in June 2021, may be looking at a very different future. That is, if what his lawyers are saying is true.

Attorneys Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin are claiming in a new bombshell case filing, which has been obtained by multiple outlets, that Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca Hill “advised” the jury in Murdaugh’s case to come to the guilty verdict. The filing states:

“[She] tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

OMG!

The legal experts are expected to reveal their “newly discovered evidence” on Tuesday. Part of it is said to include interviews with two jurors. Damn…

If you remember, it took jurors less than three hours to come to the guilty verdict. Now, the lawyers are saying that may have been orchestrated by Hill for personal gain, as she released her memoir, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, last month:

“Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial. Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.”

Pretty wild claims!! Murdaugh and his surviving son, Buster, have maintained his innocence throughout, so…

