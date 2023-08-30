Alex Murdaugh's Son Buster Maintains His Father Is Innocent -- And So Is He!

Buster Murdaugh is finally speaking out.

The only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh — who was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul at their family estate in June 2021 (and has been accused of numerous other crimes) — is getting ready to share his side of the story in a three-part tell-all. That project will also include interviews with his defense team and “prison revelations from Alex himself,” per a Fox press release. Hmm. Wonder what that could be?!

In a sneak peek of the special titled The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, which will begin airing on Thursday, Buster insisted he still believes his father is innocent. Seriously?!

The 26-year-old said plainly:

“I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother. […] We have been here for a while now and that’s been my stance.”

He went on to note he did find some things confusing about the case. Specifically, he was thrown off when the disgraced South Carolina attorney admitted to lying about being at the dog kennels (where the crime took place) shortly before the tragic killings. During the trial, prosecutors unearthed a video Paul took moments before his death — in which Alex could be heard in the background!

Buster doesn’t have an explanation for this, telling host Martha MacCallum:

“I thought it was very odd. […] I was very confused.”

He’s still hoping for some clarity from his father. Either way, it hasn’t stopped him from defending Alex, just as he did when taking the stand in court. In another clip, Buster slammed the trial, saying he does “not believe it was fair.”

So, what about his legal troubles?!

As Perezcious readers know, Buster became a focal point of his own when true crime sleuths discovered allegations that he may have been involved in the mysterious death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, who died in 2015.

A medical examiner determined his cause of death was from a hit-and-run, but his mother successfully campaigned to exhume his body for a second autopsy earlier this year. In an old letter to the FBI, she even suggested Buster may be a person of interest. So there have been a lot of accusations swirling!

Addressing the rumors, Buster expressed:

“I don’t want to be rude here, but have you ever been accused of murdering somebody? Well, let me tell you, this is very, very, very, very, very, it’s a terrible thing to place on somebody with absolutely no fact. I mean, it has harmed my reputation. I mean, people perceive me as a murderer.”

Clarifying the record, he explained he was at his family’s home in Edisto Beach with his mother and brother on the night of Stephen’s death:

“I never had anything to do with his murder, and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level in any regard.”

Interesting wording at the end there! If you didn’t know, there were also rumors that Buster and Stephen may have been romantically involved, so it seems like he’s shutting down that theory, too…

We’re sure there’s lots more to come in the full sit-down interview.

For now, what are your thoughts? Surprised Buster’s still standing by his father?! And what do you think the revelations from Alex will be?

Send us all your predictions (below)!

