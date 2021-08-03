Alex Rodriguez Says He's 'Stepping Out With The Big D Energy' Days After Birthday Bash In St. Tropez

Alex Rodriguez is showing off some of that world-famous swagger that served him so well when he was hitting home runs for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees!

But does anybody buy it when it looks like this — even after a milestone birthday when it looks like he might just restart his lovely single life?! Or is it too over the top — and too heavy in overcompensating for his single status after his split earlier this year from fiancée Jennifer Lopez??

Related: Is J.Lo Rockin’ The Same Diamond Bracelet Ben Affleck Got For Her Way Back In 2002?!

So as he turned 46 years old at the very end of July, A-Rod went off to St. Tropez to live the yacht life on a lavish getaway with pals including former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, his wife Jessie James Decker, and sports reporter Melanie Collins. That’s exactly the way you’re supposed to spend a summer when you’re an A-lister with mucho dinero!

But he’s back from all that now, and ready to… get cocky again?! It’s true, his latest look represents a slightly more dressed-up version of the guy he was on the yacht and out in the water last week, as you can see (below, from his Instagram Stories on Sunday), he’s still got that same old swagger and confidence the baseball superstar has always had:

OK then!

Of course, as we mentioned (above), A-Rod continues to move forward after splitting things off from J.Lo — who, coincidentally (or not so much…) was nearby on the French Riviera with current boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Related: A-Rod Keeps Posting Thirst Traps To Celebrate His Birthday! At Least He’s Having Fun?!

As we previously reported, though, A-Rod continues to be optimistic about his new life as a single man after the J.Lo engagement fell through. In a July 27 IG post, the former shortstop sounded upbeat AF, writing (below):

“I’m feeling so grateful today. Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

And an insider close to the MLB alum previously dished a pretty similar story to E! News, telling the outlet:

“Alex is enjoying his time with his friends and family. He’s in a great place. He’s happy with where he is in his life and he’s having fun spending time with his team, friends and family.”

Sounds like 46 might just be his best year yet!

What do U make of A-Rod’s birthday bash and “big D” aftermath here, Perezcious readers?? Is he really on some “new year, new me” s**t?? Has he actually moved on?! Or is he just doing all this extra crap to make J.Lo jealous??

Sound OFF with your take on the baller down in the comments (below)…

[Image via LK/WENN/Alex Rodriguez/Instagram]