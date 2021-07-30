Alex Rodriguez Is Posting Thirst Traps Following 46th Birthday

Did Jennifer Lopez see this?

Alex Rodriguez’s ex may have had a buzzy birthday bash on the French Riviera, but by the way — so did he! The baseball legend celebrated his 46th earlier this week, and on Thursday, he rang in this new year by posting a set of thirst traps from his European vacation.

In one of the Instagram snaps, he can be seen hosing himself down, shirtless, on the deck of a boat. In another, he very casually leaned up against a wall in a sharp suit and sunglasses. The athlete captioned the post:

“1 or 2? #whichsuitsyou”

Related: Has A-Rod Actually Moved On? Or Is He Just Trying To Make J.Lo Jealous?

Man, the caption even rhymes with J.Lo’s birthday post! (Memorably: “52… what it do…”) A-Rod can joke about “running away from his problems” (below), but this whole vacay he’s really been in danger of running right into his former fiancée. The singer was yachting with Ben Affleck not too far from where the Yankees star and his friends had set sail. These two are literal ships passing in the night!

The MLB alum isn’t even the only one posting bathing suit snaps from the boat deck… of course, Jenny from the Block shared a couple of her own the next day.

J.Lo may be happily reunited with Ben, but it seems like these two are destined to circle each other forever. We hope A-Rod’s thirst trap catches him another fish in the sea, and finally puts an end to the cycle!

[Image via Alex Rodriguez/Instagram]