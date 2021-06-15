Madison LeCroy Says ‘You’re Welcome’ For Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Romance!

LOLz — she may not want full credit for J-Rod’s split, but Madison LeCroy would like some thanks for being a prime reason Bennifer 2.0 is actually happening!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, the Bravolebrity denied being the cause of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s split, but couldn’t help tease of Bennifer’s reunion:

“I say you’re welcome. I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why [Alex and Jennifer] split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

As Perezcious readers will recall, the former baseball player made headlines when Southern Charm star Craig Conover claimed the hairdresser had an affair with the MLB player. The reality star insisted she’d only ever talked to the New York Yankee on the phone, and he denied ever having “met” LeCroy, but the scandal seemed to affect Alex’s love life anyway!

Shortly after the media frenzy, rumors of J-Rod’s split went viral, before the actress and athlete insisted they were still working on their relationship. Obviously, that was a fleeting attempt since they officially split three months later!

Now, J.Lo’s locking lips with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in a romance that has the entire internet shook. But questions about what happened in the alleged split remain. When asked if she’ll open up on Season 8 of the reality series, Madison admitted:

“I’m happy to tell my story. If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this — the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense.”

Hmmm… We have a feeling the Shotgun Wedding star might disagree just a little, but LeCroy could probably care less since she’s moved on with a handsome new beau whom she just went Instagram official with Monday!

Without revealing his name yet, the celeb gushed all about the first time meeting her BF, telling the outlet:

“A little over two months ago, I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends for a Bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party, which I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar, and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was like instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him… He’s absolutely stunning.”

He’s also apparently six feet, three inches, so he stands out in a room! But they almost missed their chance to link up when LeCroy was leaving the bar before he’d worked up the nerve to introduce himself. On that fateful moment, she recalled:

“We lock eyes instantly and the bride says, ‘Hey, let’s go across the street.’ And I’m thinking in my head, ‘Oh, my God. Damn it, I wanted to talk to that guy,’ but I wasn’t going to walk up to him.”

While waiting outside the bar for her friends, the mystery man made his move!

“The next thing I know I see him, like, b-lining [toward me] and I’m talking at a fast pace and I’m looking at my friend like, ‘What is this guy about to do? Like I’m nervous.’ Yes, he makes me very nervous. And he comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again.’”

Given she was out of state for the party, when she told the hunk they’d need to meet in Charleston, South Carolina, he showed up!

“So then, Sunday I fly back to town, and he sends me a video and he goes, ‘Charleston is beautiful. The weather is great here.’ And I’m, like, ‘No f**king way did this guy just show up here.’ So, you know me and all my gays, we start doing background checks and we start running his number and making sure he’s not a serial killer or anything.”

Wow — that is commitment! Since then, they’ve spent almost all their time together (traveling between their respective states), and he’s already won over the approval of her ex-husband Josh Hughes and their 8-year-old son, Hudson!

But given her dramatic breakup with Austen Kroll in December, she’s not so focused on the relationship’s label this time around. She told followers earlier this month:

“Let’s be honest, since Austen, I don’t ever really claim [anyone] to be my ‘boyfriend.’ If it’s a fling, it’s a fling, but yeah I consider him that person.”

Sounds like things couldn’t be going better for the lovers! And that’s just about the same for Bennifer, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Think Madison really deserves credit for getting Jennifer and Ben back together? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

