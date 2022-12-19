Alex Rodriguez Debuts Romance With 'Fitness Expert' Jac Cordeiro -- And It Seems Serious!

Alex Rodriguez is officially off the market!

That’s right — the baseball superstar revealed his relationship with “fitness expert” Jac Cordeiro over the weekend in a festive family photo!

In the charming Saturday upload, A-Rod stood in front of a massive Christmas tree with his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and the blonde bombshell. The 47-year-old captioned the photo:

“From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas. #newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful”

See (below):

Wow! Has to be pretty serious if the kids are already involved.

Rumors surrounding their relationship began back in October when Rodriguez was spotted out and about in New York City with the 42-year-old, but this serves as the first official confirmation.

According to Cordeiro’s Instagram page, she serves as a registered nurse in addition to being a “fitness expert & lifestyle transformation specialist,” as well as a “published fitness model and writer.”

This marks A-Rod’s first public relationship since his split with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

