Madison LeCroy Gets Married 2 Years After Alex Rodriguez Drama -- LOOK!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy officially tied the knot with her boyfriend Brett Randle in a glamorous courthouse ceremony on Wednesday. The reality star wore a white strapless mini dress and short veil with her hair pulled back for the special day, while her hubby had on a blue suit. They were joined by Madison’s friend Erica Cain, who was the officiant.

While the courthouse marriage was certainly a big deal, it isn’t the last of their festivities! The couple will get married in front of their family and friends on Saturday with a wedding ceremony and celebration in Mexico. So fun!!

This doesn’t mean they didn’t want to show up to court in style, though! Posting a video of this week’s wedding, Madison gushed:

“It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22”

Alongside another post with a clip of her singing in a white dress as a little girl, she added:

“Get in honey, we’re going to Mexico. Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know”

Aw! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Gorgeous!

Of course, this marriage comes just two years after the 32-year-old TV personality made headlines for reportedly being one of the reasons Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement last year!!

In an episode of the Bravo series in February 2021, she claimed she “talked but didn’t get physical” with A-Rod while he was still linked to J.Lo. According to her, the baseball star slid into her DMs, but they “never met up.” Shortly after the reveal, Jenny from the Block called her engagement off and rekindled things with Ben Affleck. It must stink for A-Rod to see both Madison AND J.Lo married now! LOLz!

Before this scandal, the newlywed was previously married to Josh Hughes for five years, with whom she shares her son Hudson, 10. She was also linked to her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll and stirred up plenty of drama with Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler. But now she’s off the market and ready to start the next chapter of her life! Many congrats to the happy couple! We’re sure there are lots more beautiful photos to come after the main wedding ceremony this weekend!!

