Alfonso Ribeiro's 4-Year-Old Suffers Terrible Accident -- Doctors Had To 'Scalpel' Off Her SKIN

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alfonso Ribeiro‘s 4-year-old daughter Ava has a long road to recovery after a terrible scooter accident…

On Live! With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star got serious with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. He revealed to the fellow parents his daughter’s accident, which took place the day before her fourth birthday party:

“On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery.”

So scary! The last thing any parent wants to face is their kid being in danger! The 51-year-old actor continued on to say the emergency surgery performed on the kiddo was brutal:

“So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin.”

Ouch!

Poor Ava, that had to have hurt. The mental image you get with the word “scalpel” is just… chilling.

When Mark asked what the future looked like for the little girl, Alfonso said the recovery from such an injury and surgery would be a “long process.” In an Instagram post he explained his daughter is in a lot of pain and has to have medicine applied “every few hours.” He also posted some snaps of her after the accident and explained the situation — but be advised, they’re pretty graphic!

You can see a picture of Ava’s injuries (below):

The most chilling detail of all, though, might be that Alfonso’s wife, Angela Unkrich, predicted the whole thing! He said on the show:

“The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions. And she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, ‘I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.’”

Whoa.

The Dancing with the Stars host said no one “listened” to Angela’s warnings — but sure enough, just two days later Ava had a scooter accident when she wasn’t wearing her protective gear. Kelly chimed in after his story and said:

“How long has your wife been a psychic?”

To which Alfonso replied:

“Unfortunately, most of her life. She very rarely gets things wrong and sees things coming.”

He also added that all moms have this special intuition, however:

“You don’t always listen to that feeling, and I think that all mothers have that beautiful intuition.”

We don’t know… moms get feelings, but nothing like that! And he’s been sure to show his appreciation for his wife, writing on the ‘gram Monday:

“I’m forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two hero’s [sic]”

We’re sending love and light to Ava! We hope she makes a full recovery and feels better soon.

