Alix Earle's Stepmom Apologizes To DWTS Guest Judge Cheryl Burke For 'Insensitive' Ozempic Comment!

Alix Earle‘s stepmom is saying sorry to Cheryl Burke!

Earlier this week, Ashley Dupré posted a TikTok video harshly criticizing the former pro for robbing her stepdaughter and Val Chmerkovskiy of a perfect score for her tango on Halloween night by giving her a nine instead of 10 like the other judges. She said to “go take more Ozempic” and that “she looks weird,” and it “doesn’t even look like her” — all in front of her young children.

Cheryl later clapped back at Ashley with a video of her own. Although the guest judge didn’t say her name, we all knew she was talking about the stepmother as she scolded those who “think body-shaming is OK, especially in front of your children.” Cheryl pointed out that it “sends a powerful message about what you value and, clearly, it’s not kindness.” What a perfect response.

Now, Ashley has seen the error of her ways and offered up an apology to Cheryl. She posted a video to TikTok on Friday to say:

“I just wanted to jump on here and apologize for making comments that were insensitive. In the heat of the competition, my step-motherly instincts got the better of me.”

If your instincts are to body shame someone in retaliation, that is not a good look. Oof. Ashley continued:

“Never ever do I ever want to make another person feel bad. In fact, I try to do the opposite. I always try to pick others up. If you follow me, you know that — I hope — and that’s how we raise our children. I’m sorry that my actions did not reflect that.”

Cheryl hasn’t reacted to the apology yet! Alix also hasn’t said a word about the drama, but we bet she hopes her stepmom and Val’s brother will cool it with the public beef for a bit! At least until the end of the competition! Watch the video (below):

[Image via Ashley Dupré/TikTok, Alix Earle/Cheryl Burke/Instagram]