Alyssa Milano Speaks Out About Decades-Old Charmed Feud In VERY Candid New Comments!

Alyssa Milano is getting very candid about the ongoing (and seemingly never-ending) Charmed feud.

Of course, Milano was one of the stars on the long-running WB series that first made it to air well over two decades (!) ago. And along with Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs, she really offered up a memorable television series that people are STILL talking about. But they are not only talking about it because it was good television; fans are talking about it because the stars are STILL feuding with each other! Yes, that’s right, even ALL these many years later!

This week, Milano took part in a panel at the MegaCon convention in Orlando, Florida. And she was asked about the long-running Charmed feud, or which she had a LOT to say. Speaking to the audience, she noted:

“You’re all Charmed fans, so I knew that this was going to come up in one way or another and I wanna be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this. And I think we all know I’m talking about Shannen’s podcast and Holly and Shannen doing it together, the things that Rose has said in the past. So I’m just gonna address it because, I feel like if you can live with a certain amount of honesty and integrity, then you all deserve that. But I wanna be thoughtful because I don’t wanna add on to anyone else’s pain because I don’t think that’s cool either.”

And then she dropped the dime on how she really feels about all the endless drama:

“I will just say that I’m sad. And I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans. I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening. And I’m sad that people can’t move past it. And I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us. And I think when I think back to that time, it was hard for me, it was hard for me. And I have worked super hard in my life, in the last 25 years, to heal all of my trauma. And that’s not just, you know, the trauma that I had experienced while shooting, but all of my trauma and I’ve worked really hard to heal bits because I understand that hurt people, hurt people. And my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people. So, that’s kind of how I feel.”

When asked whether a reconciliation might be in the works at any point in the future, she added:

“Do I wish that we could all sit on a stage? Yeah, because again, this was like almost a quarter of a century ago. How is it possible to continue to hold on to that? And I’ve, you know, I think been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for, whatever part I played in the situation. And I’ve been very forthcoming about that. And so I don’t know how else to fix it. I even don’t know if I could put myself out there any more than I already have to try to fix it. But yeah, it’s heartbreaking.”

Heartbreaking, indeed. And Alyssa wasn’t done there, either!

After the MegaCon panel went down on Friday, she followed it up with MORE comments about the situation on her Instagram account very early on Saturday morning, too! The longtime TV star wrote in a very long caption:

“I was asked about the Charmed experience on the panel at #megacon yesterday. These slides are the transcript. But I just want to add: I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later. This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me. This was 11 years before my 15 year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history. I will add, though, with absolute certainty—everything was documented. There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue. The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

And she concluded:

“Thanks to @megaconorlando for having me and believing that I can get people there. (4 hours wait lines! Phew!) And thanks to the fans who have to deal with the chaos and can’t just have the show to love and experience for themselves. As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose, peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight.”

You can see that whole post (below):

