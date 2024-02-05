Shannen Doherty Responds To Alyssa Milano's Charmed Feud Remarks With Emotional Comeback! Wow!

Alyssa Milano had her time to speak about the decades-old Charmed feud at MegaCon Orlando this past weekend, and now it’s Shannen Doherty‘s turn to do the same.

On Sunday, Doherty sat down for a much-anticipated panel at that event in central Florida. Alongside her were fellow former Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan. And when it came time for the 52-year-old to speak to the crowd that was assembled there, everybody moved up to the very edge of their seats to hear the response.

As Perezcious readers will recall, on Saturday, we reported on Milano’s statements slamming the endless drama that has arisen out of the decades-old feuds that still simmer between her and her former Charmed co-stars. Doherty’s abrupt 2001 exit from that show has been part of the never-ending drama. So it was only right for Shannen to address things in her own words on Sunday. As McGowan and Combs looked on, she began:

“A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them are very hurtful. … In fact, we went in and we edited out anything [in her podcast about the show] that we thought would cause more drama. We simply told the truth, because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

Doherty, who has been battling stage four cancer for several years now, continued by putting her health battles into context with these behind-the-scenes television troubles:

“At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis — sorry if I start crying — with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths.”

And regarding her and Combs having previously spoken about the Charmed feud on her podcast, Shannen continued with a very poignant statement that ended with her in tears reminiscing on her 2001 exit from the popular WB show:

“There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There’s no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call ‘drama’ is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time. And it is only though my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

As fans stood to clap and support Shannen after she read her emotional statement, McGowan waited for the applause to cease. Then, cryptically, she referenced the comedian Katt Williams in giving this quote:

“We’ve protected you for a long time. We’ve done it for as long as we could — both of us, all of us. There is a great, great comedian named Katt Williams who has a wonderful, wonderful saying: ‘winners do not let losers rewrite history.'”

You can see the full thing for yourself (below):

Thoughts, y’all? That was definitely a very emotional moment for Shannen, and understandably so after years of pent-up feelings on the subject. Now we just wonder how Alyssa will (or won’t) address those comments in the coming days. A two-decade-plus-long feud and not an end in sight…

