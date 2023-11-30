Amanda Bynes Announces Return To Hollywood -- A Podcast With ANOTHER Guy Named Paul!

Amanda Bynes is back, and she’s ready to talk!

The 37-year-old is slowly but surely making her way back into the limelight, and she’s starting with a brand new podcast! On Wednesday, she told TooFab she’s launching the audio show with her friend, biochemist Paul Sieminski. A different guy named Paul? Small world.

What’s it going to be about, you may be wondering? Well, she’s got answers! She told the outlet:

“I’m working on a podcast about the entertainment industry with my best friend Paul Sieminski who is a biochemist and scientist.”

Wait, he’s a biochemist, but the podcast is about… the entertainment industry? Maybe she’ll talk from a place of experience (and tell some wild behind the scenes stories) and he’ll come at it from a scientific perspective? Huh. Do we have a new iconic duo on our hands?? She explained:

“We met in treatment and have very similar interests. Our goal is to start a beauty brand in the future. Our podcast will be on Spotify and it’s called Paul & Amanda: The Podcast.”

She added that the pod will focus on “fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!” Well, our interest is certainly piqued!

The She’s the Man star had previously teased the new creative endeavor on Instagram earlier this month, sharing:

“It’s super impressive that Paul is going to be a part of it because he’s a scientist and a biochemist, so having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level, I think.”

She added at the time:

“He’s going to ask great questions and I think he’ll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of, just, like, topics of conversation.”

No word yet on when it’s supposed to launch.

This, of course, comes after a rough summer for the former Nickelodeon star, as she was placed multiple extended psychiatric holds after being found naked on the streets of LA.

Last we heard, she was thinking of relocating to New York, where she was “considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way.” We just hope she’s doing better.

Do you think a podcast is a good idea for Amanda right now, Perezcious readers? Are you curious to hear what she and Paul have to say? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]