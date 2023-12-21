The Brutally Honest Reason Rachel McAdams Turned Down That Mean Girls Reunion!

Rachel McAdams is finally sharing why she skipped out on the Mean Girls reunion!

Earlier this year, fans freaked out when most of the Mean Girls cast teamed up again for a 2023 Black Friday commercial for Walmart. They even managed to get Lindsay Lohan! It was honestly pretty epic — but would’ve been better had they had Regina George, too!

In an honest new interview with Variety out on Wednesday, the actress opened up about the snub — which she didn’t realize was going to look so shady until after the fact. Why? She explained:

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

Well, we can understand that…

Related: Taraji P. Henson Breaks Down Over Unfair Pay & Treatment In Hollywood

A Page Six source previously said she just “didn’t want to do it.” So, sounds about right! But here’s the thing — when she said no, she didn’t realize that the Freaky Friday star, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert had all agreed to be in the ad together! That was a fact Rachel herself noted and lamented regarding turning down the offer:

“Also… I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Whoa. She didn’t know everyone had signed on? That’s too bad! Sounds like that maybe would’ve changed her mind. But at the very least, we’re glad to know she’d be down for a real reunion in the future!

Hard to know if that’ll happen though. With the upcoming release of the new Mean Girls musical movie, there’s a whole new set of plastics about to hit the screen! Speaking of, The Notebook lead said she tried to do a cameo in the flick, but it didn’t work out:

“Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

TWO failed attempts at a Mean Girls reunion?! So not fetch! LOLz! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]