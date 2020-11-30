Amazing & Inspiring Celebrity Body Transformations!

The human body is incredible!

Celebrities are often expected to be in tip-top shape at all times, but the truth is, they’re like us — they struggle with body image issues, battle not-so-great eating habits, and have to work hard to keep their fitness up as they get older. And that’s not even accounting for the powerhouse female celebs who give birth and then get back on track with their own health, all while nursing new infants and running on fumes without sleep!

Over the years, so many celebs have taken control of their exercise, diet, and health plans, transforming their bodies along the way and finding healthy, sustainable paths to optimal fitness.

In fact, we’ve got some of the most inspirational and impressive transformation tales (below)! Enjoy… and maybe get inspired!

Jenna Jameson

A proud mother of three, ex-porn star Jenna Jameson found herself falling far from her ideal fitness level after giving birth to her third child, daughter Batel, in April 2017. The adult film icon quickly doubled down on her exercise routine and cleaned up her diet as she allowed her body to recover post-pregnancy — and soon after, it all came together. A year and a half after Batel’s birth, Jameson confirmed she was down 80 pounds, and had surpassed her goal weight! She had a lot of success going keto and intermittent fasting.

“Here’s a little mom hack,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I do sit-ups in bed … when Batel naps … super skinny isn’t goals. Healthy well fed bodies are!!!!”

Amen to THAT!

Joe Giudice

Ever since we first saw Joe on Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside wife Teresa Giudice, he had quite the thick build, with a barrel chest and powerful arms. That was before his stint in prison, anyways. And as Joe dealt with the legal consequences of some of his shady business actions, he also shed weight and totally transformed his body!

The reality TV star showed off an impressive new physique in October 2019 after being freed from immigration detention and sent off to Italy to work and live with family. And while his new life in Europe may be very different from his old one in New Jersey, at least this much is for certain: he’s fit, he’s fierce, and he looks fantastic!

Kevin Smith

Longtime beloved filmmaker and director Kevin Smith was in between shows one night in Glendale, California back in 2018 when he started feeling extremely sick, with chest pains and shortness of breath to boot. Paramedics were called to the scene, determined the director was having a heart attack, and rushed him to the hospital for further tests and care.

Thankfully, the Clerks filmmaker survived, because he was having a heart attack; a “widowmaker,” in fact, in which there is 100% blockage of the arteries around the heart. More than 80% of people who suffer this heart attack die quickly, but Smith survived — and completely changed his diet to eat vegan, leading to massive weight loss and a much healthier lifestyle! Such a scary close call… but a very happy ending!

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson broke the proverbial internet when she revealed she’d lost more than 100 pounds (!) after giving birth in March 2019. At one point during the pregnancy, she’d tipped the scales as heavy as 240 lbs., but after childbirth Jess was determined to get it back down to a healthy, manageable weight — and boy, did she ever!

Simpson focused on five key areas of general health: (1) 12,000 steps per day, (2) at least seven hours of sleep per night, (3) one hour away from technology daily, (4) three meals and two snacks every day, and (5) circuit workouts for more strenuous exercise three to four days per week.

The fashion designer’s longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, credited the hot momma with an incredible work ethic, a fantastic attitude, and some serious motivation, but he was also quick to point out that there was no quick fix or easy out in the business mogul momma’s exercise plan. “There is no magic diet that is the end all and be all,” Pasternak told GMA when asked all about Simpson’s body transformation. “If you take enough steps per day, you don’t need to starve yourself food wise, and if you eat properly, you don’t need to run a marathon. It’s by doing moderate amounts of aerobic activity per day, and in this case we count them as steps, and eating a balanced, moderate diet with a low-sugar lifestyle, that’s essential.”

Noted!

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey‘s battle with her weight has been very well-documented, and she’s fluctuated up and down — sometimes by large numbers — over the years. But as she’s gotten older, the iconic TV host turned more towards consistency in her approach to health and fitness — and the pounds have come right off!

After becoming a shareholder (and public spokesperson) for WeightWatchers in 2015, Winfrey has taken a slow-and-steady approach to her fitness goals. In the four years since then, she’s dropped nearly 50 pounds!

Winfrey wrote about the journey in a letter to WW members in June 2019:

“Beyond the weight, I’m making healthier choices and understanding the real numbers that matter most. I haven’t shared with many, but I will share with you, that I was diagnosed with pre-diabetes before WW. My blood pressure is now stabilized and in a healthy range, and I am proud to tell you [blood sugar] numbers are back to normal too!”

Amen!

Rob Kardashian

It’s been a long road for Rob Kardashian, perennially finding himself somewhere out in the proverbial forest, lost and in need of guidance towards good health. Always fit as a younger man when his reality TV family first burst onto the pop culture scene, Rob slowly receded into the background as he grew up and put on pounds. Ashamed with how he looked, he stayed further away from cameras and continued to live an unhealthy lifestyle, exacerbating his problems.

But after several years of tough times, it appears the Arthur George sock creator is back in business again! Now motivated to get healthy for his lovely daughter, Dream Kardashian, the reality TV fixture is back on his fitness game, and starting to lose weight. A social media snap from one of his sisters in October 2019 caused a major stir when fans saw how much weight he’s lost — and after it went viral, insiders confirmed that he’s doing better than ever, both physically and mentally. Cheers to that!

Christina Aguilera

We’ve previously noted how inspired we are by Christina Aguilera‘s dedication to health and fitness, and it’s been no secret to see how hard she’s worked to transform herself over the past few years, and for various reasons!

In a 2014 interview with Marie Claire about the subject, the Genie In A Bottle singer said:

“I don’t weigh myself. What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place. But, it’s all about embracing yourself and your body type.”

Good advice!

Adele

Though she’s personally kept relatively mum on the topic — at least, up until this point — there’s no denying how different Adele looks after getting seriously slim during 2019-2020. She shocked us with the body transformation the first time we saw it, really giving no warning, but she’s been glowing then and ever since!

In October 2020, she really enjoyed her coming-out party with the new look when she hosted Saturday Night Live and wowed everybody, from the monologue all the way through the end of the show. Truly glowing! Love it!

Khloé Kardashian

It’s been quite the road to health for Khloé Kardashian, who lost 40 lbs. back in 2016 to get her own Revenge Body and then turned around and dropped all the baby weight after giving birth to daughter True Thompson several years later!

More than even the work she put in, though, it’s the habits and expectations she’s now set for herself that really have the reality TV star and proud momma focused. As she explained (below), setting realistic goals and staying away from the fads finally brought her lasting success and sustained weight loss:

“I’m still active, I still workout, but I’m not like ‘I have to lose 50 pounds in two months’ or whatever those expectations are… It’s very normal to lose weight at a slow process. For me, that’s how I lost all my weight before and how it stayed off. I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads and then I would gain the weight right back. I would always yo-yo. When I lost my weight and kept it off, it’s when I lost it slowly. I know that expression ‘the turtle wins the race’, ’cause now I know, OK, let me lose it in a healthy way’ so I keep it off, ’cause the last thing I want to do is yo-yo again in my life.”‘

Amen! Now that’s great advice for everybody!

Rebel Wilson

Stay away from the candy! And commit to doing the little things every day that can really start to add up over time!

That’s one way Rebel Wilson slimmed down in her “Year of Health” campaign that shocked fans and inspired followers. The lovely lady literally melted away thanks to hard work, sensible eating, and a SERIOUS commitment to doing the right thing for her body, and her future. It’s all about making the small, smart choices every day, as she noted in an inspiring Instagram post detailing her progress. Ain’t nothin’ to it but to do it!

