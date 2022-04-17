Amber Heard’s Friend Was Permanently Banned From Courtroom Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial – Details!

New details have come out about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s intense first week in court…

As you most likely know, the trial between Amber and Johnny over the defamation lawsuit the latter filed against his ex-wife over an article she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence started earlier this week. It has brought some very shocking testimonies from witnesses on both sides so far. But it turns out there was a bit of drama elsewhere in the courtroom, all thanks to the Aquaman star’s close friend.

According to Page Six, Eve Barlow – a former deputy editor of NME and New York Magazine contributor – got into some trouble with the judge on Thursday. Why is that? Sources claimed she was caught texting and tweeting from the front row, which is normally meant for legal counsel. Barlow, who has been inseparable from Amber over the past year, has been overstepping boundaries by acting as if she were a part of the 35-year-old’s legal team. A source told the outlet:

“Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team.”

Related: Amber Heard Was Almost Fired From Aquaman Over Alleged Johnny Depp Abuse!

In fact, the writer allegedly tried to intervene in the trial itself over Johnny’s witness Gina Deuters, who is the wife of his longtime employee and collaborator Stephen Deuters. Insiders shared that Barlow asked Amber’s attorneys to tell Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Deuters was allegedly “compromised” and brought up a social media post from the woman, claiming it was a recent post from the trial. However, Page Six stated that it was actually shared in 2021 during his previous trial against The Sun in London. Deuters admitted to seeing the clips of the trial online before giving her testimony. She was ultimately dismissed as a witness, and her testimony was removed from the record.

Following the incident, Johnny’s legal team requested for Barlow to be removed from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial for breaking the rules. The insider said:

“Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.”

Judge Azcarate approved of the request, objecting to her texting and tweeting amid the legal proceedings: The judge stated, per court transcripts:

“She was tweeting live from my courtroom … and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”

Well, that is one less person Amber will see in court now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube]