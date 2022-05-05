Amber Heard Details Fights She & Johnny Depp Had Over Daughter Lily-Rose & The 'HATED' James Franco

Amber Heard is painting a not-so-pretty picture of Johnny Depp’s jealous side during the second day of her testimony.

The actress went back on the stand Thursday as part of the actor’s defamation trial, and shed more light on the kinds of fights she and Depp would get into throughout their relationship.

According to Amber, one of Johnny’s biggest stressors came from a fear that she would cheat on him — and this possessive side apparently came out in full force when she co-starred with James Franco on the 2015 film The Adderall Diaries.

Related: Psychologist Says Amber DOES Have PTSD From Johnny Abuse

Recalling the “nightmare” situation when she started working with the Freaks and Geeks alum, the actress told the jury:

“He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco. He hated, hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past, since we had done Pineapple Express together.”

Amber said she and Johnny tended to quarrel about the sex and romance scenes in her projects, telling the court she had to be very clear with him about what kinds of scenes she was going to film. She testified:

“I started saying, ‘No, I won’t take the sex scenes, I’ll take the part where I don’t play that kind of character.’ Then I started minimizing the kinds of kissing scenes I had and eventually I had to change the wardrobe I had in the movie. I couldn’t have a sex scene. It didn’t happen all at once. Eventually, I found myself pushing as many scripts off my desk as I could, picking the ones with minimal makeup, dressed as conservative as possible, minimize the scenes I had where I had a romantic involvement.”

She said when a male co-star on a new film invited her, along with other cast members, to a concert, she had to ask permission — and the answer was awful:

“I already knew I couldn’t be photographed, even if it was platonic, I couldn’t be photographed with men or women that other people could possibly spin as romantic. I learned that in January the hard way. I asked [Depp] permission if I could go to this concert with the cast … he said that if I accepted the invitation and went out to the concert, the engagement would be off and the relationship would be off and I was foolish, naive for thinking that people could invite me to a concert in a platonic way.”

Johnny had a habit of accusing his then-wife of withholding information and “hiding from him,” according to Amber, who said she’d always walk on eggshells whenever it came time to tell him about another racy scene. When the actress detailed a scene she needed to film with Franco for The Adderall Diaries, Depp became “upset” with her.

The Aquaman star remembered:

“He was yelling at me, ‘How could you tell me this, when I’m filming, when I have this scene I’m doing, when I’m working?!’ I told him as soon as it was relevant. It was like I had told him I was having an affair, he was that angry with me. He started to sound less connected to reality … eventually he hangs up on me, screaming at me.”

Wow, not okay. Gurl’s just trying to do her job!

At that point, Heard was in New York while Depp was in Boston filming Black Mass. She told the court the plan was to pick him up so they could fly back to El Lay for Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party. When Johnny got on the plane, however, Amber said she knew something was wrong. She detailed:

“I already know that he’s drunk. I already know that he’s using. He reeks of weed and alcohol, his breath smelled so bad.”

Amber went on to allege the actor then launched an increasingly repulsive line of questioning at her, sharing:

“‘Do you want to tell me how much you liked it? Tell me, did he slip the tongue?’… It got worse and worse. It went from asking me about how my kissing scene went to asking me what James Franco had done in the scene. To be really explicit about my body, he was talking about my … saying really disgusting things about my body, about how I liked it, how I responded. He started straight up taunting me.”

It got even worse from there:

“He called me a slut. This is happening with security and his assistants on the plane. I remember I felt … I struggle to be able to tell you how embarrassed I was… [He asked me if I] liked it, if I was wet.”

Amber testified that she then moved to another area of the plane, but Depp continued to pester her by tossing ice cubes and utensils at her. She kept moving around, and he kept following her, she claimed, before he “slaps my face.” She added:

“It didn’t hurt me, I just felt embarrassed, that he’d do that to me in front of people. It was the first time anything like that had happened in front of somebody.”

Heard alleged she then “felt a boot in my back,” saying Depp had kicked her before she “fell to the floor.” To make matters worse, Heard claimed nobody else on the plane “did anything” and she was left feeling “so embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people.”

Depp then demanded an oxygen tank from the flight attendant, kept drinking, before he “started howling like an animal and passed out in the bathroom with the door locked,” according to Amber. She testified that Depp later told her he was “sorry” and said he “was in a blackout” at the time, claiming “he didn’t remember everything but what he did remember he was ashamed of” and that he “begged me to forgive him.”

Later in her testimony, Heard detailed another alleged fight she got into with Depp involving Lily-Rose in November 2013.

Despite only having known his children for a brief period of time, Amber said she already “started to feel protective” of them, and voiced concerns when “a famous musician over the age of 18” stayed at the house — which Johnny apparently didn’t like very much. She told the court:

“I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned and naturally they were not my children, it’s not my place and I understand that, I know it’s a sensitive subject, so I understand why Johnny got so upset with me. But that and the introduction of the weed with his daughter, she was so young, I felt protective. It’s not my place and I made him really angry by weighing in on that.”

We’ll keep you updated as more from Amber’s testimony comes out.

[Image via ET Canada/SiriusXM/CBS News]