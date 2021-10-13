Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood Reveals She's Bisexual, Comes Out To Her Mother ON CAMERA!

Amber Portwood is no longer hiding her truth.

The Teen Mom OG star opened up about her sexuality — something she’s never talked about publicly — on Tuesday night’s episode of the MTV series. While sitting down with her producer David, the reality TV personality discussed a book she’s currently writing, explaining that it will reveal a whole new side of her compared to her first release:

“It’s about my life. The real s**t. [My first book Never Too Late] was PG-13. I just got out of prison. I was on parole. I was just introducing myself back into the world.”

A valid reason not to get into the deep, nitty-gritty aspects of her life. But now that time has passed since that 2012-2013 stint in jail (for drug possession charges), she’s ready to get real — for herself and her loved ones.

One of the biggest reveals in the book is that she’s bisexual — and has had a fairly long relationship with a woman before! Amber mused:

“People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months before. I think I was about 20.”

According to the 31-year-old, her ex Gary Shirley knows about her sexuality, but her children don’t. That said, 12-year-old Leah (inset, above) and 3-year-old James (who is not featured on the series per dad Andrew Glennon‘s request) are the main reason she’s even sharing her truth now!

“Leah and James are actually a really, really big factor. I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad and I don’t want them to look at other people who are like this like bad. Who am I to sit here and hide forever, which is what I was actually planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this.”

Wow. It’s so cool to know her mini-me’s inspired this major act of vulnerability. Them getting to see her live her most authentic life will surely help them do the same — and what a great gift to give your kids!

While she’s speaking up to set an example for Leah and James, the little ones were also part of the reason she kept quiet for so long, Portwood admitted:

“There was so much going on back then that I didn’t want to put any more stuff on the family. I think I was just ashamed at the time because it wasn’t as open then. People were still using the f-word… Another reason why I waited is because I didn’t want to say anything because of Leah.”

In the episode, the reality TV vet also came out to her mother Tonya via FaceTime, expressing:

“I’m shaking right now honestly. I have been bisexual. I’m very attracted to men, but I’m also similarly very attracted to women as well, like both.”

Awww! So amazing they caught that moment on camera! Just a bit late for National Coming Out Day, too (which was Monday, btw)!

Thankfully, Tonya couldn’t have been more supportive, offering love and advice for when Amber does finally decide to speak to Leah on the matter. She shared over the phone:

“Don’t be ashamed of it. I think she can handle it. I think she will be okay with you. She’d rather hear it from you than somebody else. You’re my baby regardless. I love you, baby.”

Awww! Just the reaction so many people want to hear when they come out to their families. We’re sure the pre-teen will be ready to embrace her momma whenever that time comes, too.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Send some love Amber’s way in the comments (below)!

