Judge Reveals Exactly Why Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood LOST Her Custody Case!

Amber Portwood might be regretting getting so candid in her latest memoir because it turns out someone with a LOT of power was reading and judging her words!!

Last week, the Teen Mom star lost custody of her 4-year-old son James, whom she shares with ex Andrew Glennon. He is still required to “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education, and religion.” But Andrew was granted sole legal and physical custody with permission to move to Malibu permanently. Amber will receive overnight visits every month, taking turns between states.

It was a devastating blow for the reality TV star, who had been fighting to stay in her son’s life following a custody battle that began in 2019 after a domestic violence incident with her then-boyfriend. Over the years, she’s opened up about her past struggles with substance abuse… but it turns out all her vulnerability has come back to bite her in the ass!

Related: Catelynn Lowell Offers Support To Amber After Custody Loss

On Tuesday, The Sun obtained the shocking court ruling that detailed exactly why an Indiana judge gave custody of the toddler to Andrew — and it has a lot to do with Amber’s complicated past!

Apparently, the judge bought a copy of Amber’s latest book, So You’re Crazy, Too?, which was released just weeks before her and Andrew’s final custody hearings. In the book, the MTV personality revealed she struggles with a LOT of behavioral challenges, the judge detailed:

“[She] discusses her significant history of substance abuse, her history of domestic violence, her volatile attitude and propensity for aggression, her extensive mental health issues, her belief that the in-patient facility she attended for anger management should have instead been for drug use.”

She also addressed her current co-parenting situation with her son James. The filing added:

“Her fear she will never have overnight parenting time with her son, that she finds herself canceling on her son more often than she would like, and the idea of getting off probation soon concerns her because she will be unwatched and unchecked.”

Wow! She sabotaged herself with her own words!

But this shocking decision wasn’t made primarily on the publication. There were also some damning allegations made in court. In the judgment obtained by the outlet, the judge noted allegations brought forth against the mother, including the fact that James tested positive for THC at birth. The official wrote:

“While pregnant, Mother had someone with prior gang affiliation bring her marijuana and pain pills to the home.”

The judge added that Amber admitted to “using marijuana prior to, during and after her pregnancy with the child,” adding of James:

“[James] was born with THC in his system. A DCS investigation was initiated after the birth of the child. A CHINS [Child In Need of Services] case was never opened.”

During the custody battle, a photo of Amber that allegedly showed her smoking what looked like a bong while she was in bed and at home alone with James was also submitted as evidence. This was the first and only time Andrew allowed James to spend the night alone with his ex, the doc stated:

“This occurred in May of 2019 when Father was in California for a work trip. Pictures were admitted into evidence showing Mother smoking marijuana in her bed. Father has not allowed Mother to care for the child overnight since then.”

Wow.

The judge also found Amber’s emotions in court to be a problem, adding in the filing:

“Mother was often emotional during the deposition and had to leave the room on several occasions.”

Well, that’s not shocking! The custody of her child was at stake! Any mother would be emotional, right?!

Related: Nick Cannon Spares No Expense Renting Out Water Park For Kids

The judge stressed these uncontrolled emotions were a consistent obstacle throughout the course of the case, including during the final hearings in early March:

“Mother demonstrated difficulty regulating her emotions at different points while testifying.”

It’s odd that this would be a reason not to give her custody of the child, but perhaps the judge felt this inability to regulate her emotions meant she might not be the most stable parent to James?? Especially considering her anger issues in the past?

Interestingly, the 32-year-old reality star’s reaction immediately after the legal loss now has a whole new meaning given the judge’s reasoning! At the time of the loss, Amber penned a heartfelt statement on Instagram declaring that she is a changed person who has worked hard to better her relationships with her kids (including 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley). The TV personality noted:

“I’m devastated and heartbroken by this outcome. I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past. People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes. I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

No wonder she is disappointed. But at least she has been granted overnights! Check out her full statement (below).

Hmm. Do you think this was the right decision for the young child? Or does Amber’s candidness in her book prove she’s willing to be transparent and get healthier? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube & Andrew Glennon/Instagram]