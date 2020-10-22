Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Was Full Of Surprises & Rare Special Appearance From Rob!

Kim Kardashian‘s famous crew made sure the beloved media mogul still enjoyed the 40th birthday of her dreams this year — even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic!

On Wednesday’s special episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, friends and family gathered to plan an amazing surprise to celebrate Kim’s milestone, starting with an intimate sit-down conversation where the brood watched old home videos, looked back at some of her most iconic fashions, and more memorable moments through the years.

Related: 7 Times Kim Kardashian Broke The Internet On Her Own Terms!

The entire KarJenner clan came through, including momager Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and perhaps best of all, brother Rob Kardashian! Yep, even the typically private former TV star made a rare appearance for the taped E! special. At one point, they all enjoyed a sweet montage of KKW’s relationship with husband Kanye West, which prompted Dream Kardashian‘s dad to ask:

“Remember when they called you guys ‘Kimye?'”

LOLz! Aww. Poor guy has been out of the loop for so long! Newsflash: the power couple definitely still goes by Kimye!

That point aside, it’s nice to hear the 33-year-old was not only present but truly engaged in the moment with his family; they’ve all been so supportive of his recent return to the public eye and we just know that helped make all the difference with their big party plans!

As we previously reported, Rob has been focusing on his health and wellness more than ever before and a confidant shared just how proud everyone feels to see him on the rise:

“Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing. He is really doing excellent. He had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and he continues to be very committed. [Now], he is happier and healthier.”

In case you missed the episode, catch a clip of their time together (below):

Speaking of the big bash, the crew tricked the KUWTK star into thinking this would be their only celebration for the night, but the real turn-up began hours later!

Per ET, Kris tapped their family’s longtime party planner Mindy Weiss for the epic festivities, which was held at a giant party space full of Kim’s favorite people — all of whom took COVID-19 rapid tests before entry. Nostalgia was in full effect with a retro diner space modeled after her 8th birthday at Ed Debevic‘s, the white BMW she received for her Sweet 16, and a life-size recreation of TAO nightclub where the Kardashians have celebrated many, many times before. One of the most personal touches featured funny flashbacks and tributes to some of Kim’s most memorable birthdays through the years, narrated with home videos shot by her late father, Robert Kardashian.

What a beautiful night! And HBD again, Kim!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]