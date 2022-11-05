British Horror Story?? Scary 'Somerset Gimp' Caught After 4 Years Of Sightings!

There are few things scarier to see walking around in real life than the Rubber Man from American Horror Story. Especially being all creepy in the middle of the night? Forget about it!

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s been happening in the North Somerset area of England for the past FOUR YEARS. Since 2018 there have been numerous sightings of what’s come to be known as the “Somerset Gimp” — a man in a latex costume reminiscent of the AHS monster, who reportedly doesn’t speak, just grunts at people. *Shiver*

In all the frightful sight has been witnessed at least 16 separate times! But the most recent scare victims weren’t having it. Two men were leaving a Cleeve pub last week when they were approached in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 25. Instead of running away in fear, they pulled out a phone and started chatting to the man as he crawled through the dirt toward them. He can be seen in previously unseen video footage released by The Telegraph on Friday morning eventually speaking, saying:

“Look what they did to me.”

This is the first time he’s been reported as speaking at all. Maybe because the men were laughing and not scared, maybe because this is a different one? We mean, it’s going to be hard to prove all the incidents are the same person, considering it’s a mask that fully conceals the wearer’s identity.

Anyway, he eventually accepts a cigarette from the completely unfazed men and walks off into the night. The pair then called the police, who apparently have had about enough of the Somerset Gimp — because they brought the dogs AND a helicopter to track his ass down! A police spokesperson told the press:

“A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested from an address in the local area on suspicion of causing a public nuisance. He has since been released on bail with conditions to remain home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and to present to a police officer on request.”

Acting Inspector Lee Kerslake explained the serious response:

“We responded quickly to this report due to its similarity with other previous incidents which have caused significant alarm and distress to members of the public. No one has been physically harmed during any of these incidents but we know they have caused concern to the local community and we are determined to identify the individual or individuals responsible and stop them.”

He added out of fairness to their suspect:

“We continue to keep an open mind about the intentions of the man on Millier Road and whether the incident is linked to any others.”

It was just before Halloween. It’s possible it wasn’t the Somerset Gimp and just some fan of Ryan Murphy productions.

But tell us, Perezcious readers, what would YOU do if this guy was crawling towards you in the middle of the night? Would you react as chill as these lads??

