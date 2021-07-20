American Idol Alum Charged With Four Counts Of Sex With A Minor

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ron Bultongez, who made it to the Top 24 on Season 16 of American Idol, was charged with four counts of sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 17 on Thursday. According to TMZ, the musician turned himself in for the crimes, which allegedly occurred four times between December 2020 and February 2021.

The Tarrant County D.A.’s office in Grapevine, Texas arrested the singer on the spot, but he has since been released on a $50,000 bond. He has yet to appear for a court hearing to discuss the charges.

Fans of the reality TV series will remember the Congo refugee as the single father who won votes with his covers of Let It Go, Home, and Dancing On My Own.

Since his time on the show in 2018, he has released many original songs and cultivated a decent-sized fanbase. Something tells us this scandal may lose him some fans…

