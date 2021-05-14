Former American Idol Contestant Doug Kiker Arrested For Domestic Violence

Former American Idol contestant Doug Kiker was arrested Thursday for misdemeanor domestic violence in Mobile, Alabama. The singer, who competed on the reality series last year, is currently in jail on a $1,000 bond, according to TMZ.

While little information is known about the incident thus far, Mobile police lieutenant Matthew James told the outlet that Kiker allegedly harassed an adult woman Thursday night. She was also the one to call the cops. Upon police investigation, it was determined there was probable cause to arrest the musician. It is unclear what the relationship between the pair is, though the performer does have a young child.

Idol fans will surely remember Kiker as the garbage man who brought Katy Perry to tears during his audition. Take a look (below):

[Image via Idols Global/YouTube]