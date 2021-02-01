Ana De Armas Deletes Twitter Following Ben Affleck Breakup!

We love a good social media detox, but this seems a bit overboard…

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck appear to be finding their split extra rough this time around. Not only has the movie star claimed he’s “giving up” on dating, but now his ex-girlfriend has deactivated her Twitter account!

Fans were quick to notice the disappearance of her social media feed on Sunday, and while there’s been no word on why the actress made this sudden decision, one can’t help but wonder if the end of her relationship has anything to do with it? After all, the platform is notorious for unwanted chatter, so perhaps she was sick of seeing comments about her derailed romance?

Take a look at what used to be her account (below):

The Knives Out star is still fairly active on Instagram, where she showed off another look at her cute new ‘do on Saturday (featured up top). With reports of the couple’s lives going in opposite directions, it looks like the 32-year-old is reclaiming what’s important to her and sticking to her guns (as is often the case post-split). Good for her!

What do U think about the Twitter deactivation, Perezcious readers? Could it have to do with the breakup or is she just over the platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ana de Armas/Instagram]