Ben Affleck 'Upset' & Looking Almost Unrecognizable As REAL Reason Ana De Armas Left Revealed

This breakup seems to be hitting Ben Affleck really hard.

For those who haven’t heard, news broke on Monday that the Justice League star and his girlfriend of almost a year, Ana De Armas, had split. It came as a real shock if we’re being honest, as the two celebs seemed to be getting along famously on their many outings walking their dogs. She had moved into his house and was even seen having fun with his kids, despite that reportedly being a big no-no from Jennifer Garner when it came to past girlfriends.

Unfortunately it didn’t work out, which seems to have come as a bigger blow to Ben than we realized at first. A new source is now spilling to People about the Ana aftermath, saying Affleck “has been upset about the split”:

“Ben really wanted their relationship to work. Ana has a great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too.”

Something tells us that’s not just about cutting out empty calories. Ben is known to have struggled with addiction problems and even went to rehab in 2018. It sounds like the lively Knives Out star was a real positive influence for Ben at a time in his life when he could use one.

And now? Well, speaking of healthy living, we don’t know what’s going on with Ben at the moment, but we’re noticing since the breakup news hit that he’s lost an incredible amount of weight recently. We’d heard a rumor he was in training to return to the role of Batman for the Flash movie, but that doesn’t make sense. He bulked up for Batfleck, he didn’t slim down.

And in the most recent photos, obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday — the day after the breakup news, the 6’4 star is looking downright gaunt. Is it for another role? A side effect of cutting out the drinking for so long? Or something else..? Could he really be losing weight since the split??

Some folks have called the breakup “amicable” and even mutual, but we’re now hearing from multiple sources that it was Ana who broke up with Ben.

People‘s source notes their relationship “was very complicated,” explaining:

“Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn’t want to settle down in Los Angeles. Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do.”

Awww. That’s really sad; obviously Ben could never choose anyone over his kids, no matter how perfect they might be in every other way.

Another source backed that up to ET, saying Ana was the one to “break things off” — and factors of “age difference” and the fact their “life goals and career goals weren’t aligned anymore.”

However, this insider had another big insight to share, something we haven’t heard anywhere else. They claim:

“Ana wanted to get engaged and have children. While some friends thought they were on the path towards that, Ben ultimately isn’t ready for that right now.”

Yeah, we mean… We get it. He’s already done that. He has three amazing children he’s focused on co-parenting with his ex.

Another source told the outlet it wasn’t one big fight, just both realizing they were “in different places in their lives”:

“They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on.”

It’s sad, but it happens. We hope both of them can be happy — and healthy — even if that means being apart.

