Andy Cohen Hits Back At Cocaine Claims, Threatens His Own Lawsuit!

Andy Cohen is ready to battle it out with Leah McSweeney over her bombshell allegations!

Last week, the former Real Housewives of New York City star filed a lawsuit against Andy, Bravo, Shed Media, and Warner Media. She made several allegations in the suit, including that the culture at the network “thrives off” hard drugs, pushes its stars to abuse alcohol, disregards sexually predatory behavior, and more. But the most headline-grabbing accusation to come out of the suit? That Andy allegedly uses cocaine with his favorite Housewives! A rep for the executive producer previously denied the allegations. But he appears to have more to say about the matter now!

In a letter obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Andy fired back at the allegations of cocaine use through his lawyers, saying once again it’s wholly untrue. He wants Leah to take back the accusations. And if she doesn’t soon? Well, Andy says he is prepared to take her to court! Yeah, you read that right! The Bravolebrity is threatening his own lawsuit against Leah!

His attorneys claimed in the letter the former reality star has no concrete evidence to back her claims based on the lack of details in her suit, saying:

“[W]e demand that you immediately retract and withdraw all allegations relating to Mr. Cohen’s purported ‘cocaine use. To be clear: these allegations are categorically false. Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee. The absence of any reasonable basis to make such allegations is confirmed by your pleading itself.”

Andy’s legal team further argued Leah only made the cocaine use claim to get headlines and possibly force the defendants into paying her:

“The truth matters. Litigation cannot be used to create fake news. And it cannot be used as a vehicle to spread false and malicious lies, in furtherance of a shakedown. We demand that you issue an immediate public retraction and apologize to Mr. Cohen. Every day you fail to do so only increases the damages suffered by Mr. Cohen.”

It sounds like Andy means business, y’all! As for how Leah feels about these demands from the Watch What Happens Live host? A source close to her told the outlet she cannot believe he’s bringing this to the media instead of waiting to see what happens in court. However, an insider close to Andy clapped back, saying:

“Of course, Andy should defend himself in the public with the truth. Why should she be allowed to spew lies about his character?”

Just when you thought things couldn’t get messier over in the Bravo world, here we go! Oof! Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

