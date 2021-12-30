KarJenners & Nicki Minaj Pay Tribute To 'Most Reliable, Sweetest' Business Manager Murdered Before Christmas

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Celebrities are coming forth with tributes and memorials remembering Angela Kukawski, a noted business manager and financial services professional who worked for decades with high-profile clients before her murder last week.

As we previously reported, Kukawski — whose celeb clients have included Kim Kardashian, more of the KarJenner family, Nicki Minaj, Offset, Kanye West, the estate of Tupac Shakur, and others — was tragically murdered shortly before Christmas and left in the trunk of a car in the city of Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the KarJenner family released a statement to People paying tribute, praising the late 55-year-old woman’s selflessness, hard work, and caring personality. In full, the note read:

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

So sad.

And Nicki released her own message about the business manager’s passing, as well. Writing on her Instagram Stories, the rapper shared this mournful tribute (below):

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

Here’s the full post:

There are apparent developments in the homicide investigation relating to Kukawski’s death, as well. According to an LAPD news release, the man arrested on suspicion of murder — who was previously unidentified — has been named by the cops as Jason Barker. The 49-year-old man reportedly was Kukawski’s boyfriend. He has since been hit with murder and torture charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Per a newly-released LAPD public information statement about the murder (below), investigators now believe Barker killed Kukawski inside of their shared home, placed her in a vehicle, and transported the body to Simi Valley:

LAPD News: Homicide Victim Found in Simi Valley pic.twitter.com/7eos9rfZef — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2021

Just awful.

Kukawski’s employer, Boulevard Management, also released a statement about the well-liked business manager’s death, too. In a message pushed out via People late Wednesday night, the company shared:

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was well respected amongst her peers, and she was a kind, and wonderful person. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

We are sending all our love and condolences to Kukawski’s family, friends, and loved ones after this terrible, terrible tragedy.

R.I.P.

