Miami Serial Killer? Real Estate Agent Charged For Multiple Murders Following Attacks On Homeless Men!

A Miami real estate agent has been labeled a serial killer after multiple attacks on homeless men were traced back to him!

According to Miami Police Department‘s Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales on Thursday, 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo has been arrested for murder. During a press conference obtained by CBS 4, the Chief explained that a witness reported a homeless man was suffering from blunt force trauma to the head at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. After inspection, police realized the person had been shot. He is currently in “extreme critical condition” at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The plot thickened, however, when just two hours later, another victim was found dead from a gunshot wound near where the initial attack took place. Authorities have connected the crimes because of the short period between the attacks and the fact that both victims were unhoused. They believe they’ve found the perpetrator, as well.

In a surveillance video of the area near Miami Avenue and 21 Street, a black car was captured approaching one of the victims, who was lying on the ground before being shot “several times,” according to Morales. Cops used the vehicle information and tag number to track down the suspect, and tactical robbery units quickly made contact with the car and the potential murderer, who had a firearm on him at the time of the arrest which matched the caliber that was used during the crime.

That suspect? Willy Suarez Maceo.

Maceo was brought in for questioning last week, during which a lead investigator realized he met the description of someone wanted for a murder in a similar case from October. In that incident, a homeless victim was “horrifically murdered” in Miami, Morales shared.

Later in the press conference, the Interim Police Chief confirmed that Maceo will be charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of murder for the crimes he allegedly committed. On Friday, he was denied bond, according to Local 10.

Maceo’s public defender, Kendal Rinko, has argued that just because the 25-year-old was found with a gun does not mean he was the one to commit the murders, saying:

“Mr. Maceo is never seen carrying out the shooting.”

Apparently the defense attorney has a point as authorities are still investigating, looking for more solid links to the crimes. The police department is currently asking for help to connect the December crimes with the October murder. Those with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

