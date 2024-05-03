Is Angelina Jolie Dating Broadway Star Justin Levine?!

Angelina Jolie could be off the market!

During Thursday’s episode of the Deux U podcast, the gossip maven read a recent tip she received about the 48-year-old actress’ love life. Apparently a rumor is circulating in “the Broadway community” that Angie struck up a romance with a colleague from the musical adaptation of The Outsiders she’s producing! Who? Composer Justin Levine!

You may not know Justin’s name yet, but you might know his Tony-winning work on the orchestrations of Moulin Rouge! The Musical! He’s hot property on the Great White Way at the moment! The tipster stated:

“I don’t know if this is of interest but the Broadway community seems to think Angelina Jolie and Justin Levine are dating. She’s a producer on the new musical The Outsiders and he worked on music for the show.”

What sounded iffy soon got filled in with some serious deets — that included a cute relationship with Angie’s daughter Vivienne who did some work on the show! The source added:

“They went on vacation together prior to the show opening and walked the carpet together on opening night last week, and he was wearing matching outfits with her daughter Vivienne.”

Aw, cute! And 100% true! Here are pics of the trio together (below):

Others came forward to corroborate the tip, too! DeuxMoi told listeners one person said they could “also confirm your scoop on Angie and her Outsiders BF,” noting that Angelina goes to the theater often and sits in the audience while the performers rehearse. Of course, she’s a producer for the show that could be why she’s there all the time! But who knows! Perhaps she really just wanted to spend some extra time with her new boyfriend??

Reactions to the rumor, y’all? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]