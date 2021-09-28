Did Amanda Bynes & Fiancé Paul Michael Secretly Tie The Knot?! See The Evidence!

Did Amanda Bynes secretly get married??

The 35-year-old actress stepped out in El Lay over the weekend with her fiancé, Paul Michael, and the duo turned heads by what they were collectively wearing on their left ring fingers!

Of course, we already know that Amanda has been rockin’ an engagement ring after Paul proposed to her early last year. But new pics published on Monday suggest that she may have swapped that ring out for one VERY different — and naturally, that has us wondering whether the Easy A alum officially walked down the aisle in secret!

In paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail on Monday (HERE), Amanda and Paul can be seen stepping out and walking down a street in Los Angeles. The outing, which took place back on Saturday afternoon, shows the duo chatting while walking together, looking relaxed as can be while out and about.

In the pics, Amanda’s left ring finger appears to be showing off a piece of jewelry different from the emerald cut engagement ring she’d been wearing, leading to the speculation about an unexpected wedding. Plus, Paul is seen rocking a simple gold band on his left ring finger — a dead giveaway, it would seem, that the two officially tied the knot! (Or at least want to make the world think they already did!)

Along with the ring reveals, Amanda can be seen in a loose gray t-shirt, a button-down pink skirt, and sneakers. It also appears she got a couple new tattoos at some point, too: a Playboy bunny on her right shin and a rose on her arm. As for Paul, he was strolling along beside the She’s All That star while wearing a La Familia sweatshirt, an Las Vegas Raiders cap, and tan sweat pants with white sneakers.

This isn’t the first time that Amanda and Paul have hyped up some unexpected marriage speculation, to be fair. Last year, the former child star’s attorney came out publicly to confirm that she had not gotten married yet after Paul had posted a pic of the couple’s rings on his Instagram account.

That same lawyer made a similar negatory-style announcement in May of 2020, too, after the Hairspray alum sparked pregnancy speculation by posting a picture of sonogram to her IG account. That turned out to be incorrect, so, to be fair, perhaps all these ring rumors are much ado about nothing, too? (And besides, couldn’t Paul always choose to wear his own engagement ring if he wanted?! It’s super outdated for only women to rock a ring before the wedding!)

What do U think about this sitch, Perezcious readers?? Got any ring reactions?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

