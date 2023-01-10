Anna Kendrick Made Embryos With Ex 'Husband' Before He Became 'Toxic' -- He Had Feelings For Someone Else!

Anna Kendrick almost started a family with her “toxic” ex.

On Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the actress revealed she and her unnamed ex were planning on starting a family before they broke up! She said they’d gone as far as creating embryos together:

“I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person.”

The fact she says this man was her husband shows how serious they were! Sadly, it all came crashing down around the six-year mark:

“And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, ‘I’m living with a stranger. Like, I don’t know what’s happening.'”

Whenever the 37-year-old Pitch Perfect star would try and bring up the problems within their relationship he would allegedly start to “scream” at her until she was reduced to “sobbing” while being curled in a ball. Just awful…

Anna recalled one time in particular when her ex visited her on set and was acting super “strange” — this is when she finally got the courage to ask him what was wrong. And she didn’t get the answer she was hoping for:

“The worst possible thing was, I was like, ‘please don’t say this girl’s name,’ and he started talking about this girl.”

The songstress revealed her ex had feelings for this other woman, which caused their relationship to struggle. She even blamed herself for everything falling apart because she believed she was “impossible”:

“If we broke up or, you know, if he left, basically, it was a confirmation that it’s because I’m impossible, I’m lucky that he’s even tolerating my bulls**t.”

They tried to save it, though, by going to couple’s therapy. In therapy they weren’t able to save what little remained of their partnership, but luckily for Anna it helped her learn to be okay on her own. Seeing multiple therapists and attending Al-Anon, a supportive place for family and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse, really helped Anna turn things around:

“All of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, ‘Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything.’ I ended up going down to just one therapist eventually and I’m totally obsessed with her … but what she did teach me to do was look at my own experience and decide what I wanted and start drawing boundaries.”

Because of drawing boundaries and standing up for herself, the A Simple Favor star finally let go of her ex an started focusing on herself:

“And that was really scary and really hard but that is what ended the relationship.”

It’s so sad to hear Anna dealt with such hard circumstances, but it’s wonderful she was able to come out on top! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]