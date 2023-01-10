Gwyneth Paltrow Brags About ‘Doing Cocaine & Not Getting Caught’ In The ‘90s

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting back to life before cell phones and social media!

The actress spoke to James Corden on Monday night and opened up about how easily so many things could be gotten away with back in the 90s. When The Late Late Show host asked her what it was like being a huge celebrity in the time of no social media, the Goop founder replied:

“It was great. I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!”

LOLz!!

She’s not the only one seemingly hinting to drug use in the 90s and early naughts — most recently Prince Harry confirmed THOSE rumors of using cocaine in the past in his new memoir.

While she and James laughed, the 50-year-old continued:

“Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones, especially in New York.”

The Politician star mentioned how in the Big Apple in particular there were no paparazzi around to catch anything — so all bets were off for celebs who loved to party:

“Interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”

We’d love to hear some of Gwyneth’s crazy party stories! You can ch-ch-check out the throwback interview (below):

Although a funny quip, this isn’t the first time she’s spoken about drugs. In fact, in 2019 she was very “open-minded” about drug use becoming “mainstream” in the future. She told The New York Times at the time:

“I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream. I mean, there’s undeniably some link between being in that state and being connected to some other universal cosmic something.”

Once again, shrooms are something the Duke of Sussex also recently opened up about. Now must be the time for everyone to give us a blast from the past! Aside from her beliefs that psychedelics are worth exploring — she maintains she’s never tried the stuff:

“I’ve never done it. I’m terrified.”

In fact, she came under fire for her unorthodox tips and suggestions! Her Netflix show The Goop Lab was claimed to pose a “considerable health risk” to viewers by National Health Service England chief executive Simon Stevens. A spokeswoman for Goop said the company is “transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review,” however.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Tell us about your most memorable 90s moments in the comments (below)!

