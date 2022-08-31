Rachel Bilson Explains WHY She & Bill Hader Broke Up -- And Clarifies That ‘Harder Than Childbirth’ Comment!

Rachel Bilson would like to make a clarification about what she said about her breakup with Bill Hader…

As you may recall, rumors the pair were an item started in late 2019 after they were spotted grabbing coffee together. The O.C. and SNL alums later confirmed the relationship when they made their red carpet debut at the 77th Annual Golden Globes in January 2020. However, they called it quits months later, in July of that same year.

The former couple never spilled much about their months-long romance at the time. But while speaking with Mandy Moore on an episode of her podcast Broad Ideas in June, Rachel started to open up about her relationship with the 44-year-old comedian, saying their breakup left her “absolutely devastated.” She said at the time:

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”

Whoa… Who would have though Rachel and Bill’s relationship was that serious?! At least enough for when things ended, it felt like the pains of labor? Remember, Rachel is a mom! She knows of what she speaks!

But according to the 41-year-old actress, her remarks on the situation were misinterpreted! Rachel appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, where she clarified that she never compared the breakup itself to childbirth. Instead, Rachel noted in the episode that she was just trying to reflect on the difficulties of the coronavirus lockdown, explaining that she was going through heartbreak at the exact wrong time:

“I said it was during a time where you could not leave your house. You had to sit in whatever it was that you were going through. So, I had to deal with this, I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else.”

The Jumper star revealed she ended up falling into a depression during this time, sharing:

“Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. Like all of these things – that time having to force facing all of your s**t I said was harder than childbirth.”

Rachel continued:

“Is there anything more painful? F**k no. Maybe kidney stones — definitely a close second. But like, no, I didn’t say that. All breakups are hard. Especially when you’re in something that you’re really into and things happen. You know, things change. There was a pandemic. There were so many things going on. So, it was a hard time.”

The Hart of Dixie star shared that her breakup with Bill did not happen “in person” due to the pandemic. While their split might have been difficult at the time, she feels it was “almost blessing in disguise” at the end of the day, saying:

“Having to be alone with all of the s**t, and your thoughts, I had to look at everything. It gave me that time to really do things for myself.”

But what led to her and Bill ending things? Did he leave her for Anna Kendrick (from whom he has also since split)? Many were wondering… But no, not according to Rachel! Similar to a number of celeb couples, Rachel believes it all came down to the “stress” of the pandemic:

“I think it was the stress of the situation of the world that led to it. No one knew how to be or how to react, and I think it was just a result of that. The stress of it all.”

Ultimately she is looking on the bright side of that dark period in her life:

“I was happy I was forced to sit in the pain or the hurt, you know. All the feelings that came along with it, because I got to get through it.”

No doubt the pandemic has been really hard on everyone in different ways — and it’s definitely not easy having to go through a breakup at the same time. Thoughts on Rachel’s correction, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, MEGA/WENN]