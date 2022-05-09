Anna Marie Tendler Laments 'Weird Vibes' On Mother's Day -- As Ex John Mulaney Celebrates New Baby Momma Olivia Munn!

John Mulaney and ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler had a very different Mother’s Day this year.

On Sunday, Anna Marie took to her Instagram with a new portrait of herself while calling out the “weird vibes” of the special day. In the artsy pic, she’s seen wearing a black dress and blindfold while cradling her dog in her arms like a baby. She captioned the photo:

“A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day. It’s ok to sit with those.”

Definitely okay! Lots of people struggle with Mother’s Day for various reasons!

But that wasn’t the only thing that caught people’s attention. She also included the date March 7, 2021, presumably marking when the pic was snapped, and fans instantly noticed its significance. One person speculated in the comments:

“The date of the photo…can’t imagine the pain you were feeling. Sending love”

Another person clarified:

“Google the timeline of her and her ex-husbands relationship.”

As Perezcious readers know, the former Saturday Night Live writer filed for divorce from Tendler in July 2021, but sources later revealed to Page Six that he had asked to split in February. That means this picture was taken just as the makeup artist’s world was crumbling down, mere days after she was blindsided by a divorce. Wow. Take a look at the emotional photo (below).

It certainly can’t help that while she was struggling on Sunday, her ex was happily celebrating the day while honoring his baby momma Olivia Munn, who welcomed their son Malcolm in December. To commemorate the milestone, the comedian posted a black and white photo from the hospital, reflecting:

“Happy Mother’s Day Olivia. Thank you for the greatest gift in the world.”

He also added an adorable selfie while laying on the floor next to his baby boy, teasing:

“Malcolm loves you so much. He told me. Last week.”

Check out the sweet tribute (below).

Cuties!

But, of course, those pics probably weren’t that fun for the 36-year-old to see considering John was once outspoken about NOT wanting children when they were still together. That’s gotta still sting a bit.

As Perezcious readers know, Mulaney and Munn began dating early last year while the 39-year-old was still legally married to the artist. Anna Marie has since opened up about wanting to have her own baby someday, telling Harper’s Bazaar in January that she wants to freeze her eggs to give her the chance to become a mother in the future. She explained:

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

Just last month, she sent social media into a frenzy when she posted a photo that seemingly hinted that she was undergoing fertility treatment. She quickly denied the “misnomer” that her photographs act as an online diary, insisting:

“I am a fine artist. These are stand alone works that speak to the female experience at large.”

Right, but… the inspiration is coming from somewhere, n’est-ce pas?

It’s hard to know where her journey to motherhood stands, but at least her honesty about the holiday has helped her connect with lots of fans who also struggle with the day. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think these “weird vibes” had anything to do with John and Olivia?

