Here's How Tristan Thompson's Baby Momma Maralee Nichols Celebrated Mother's Day

Tristan Thompson‘s baby momma had a low-key Mother’s Day celebration at home with her family, and newborn son Theo.

And it appears as though the NBA star was nowhere to be found for the big day! So goes the reporting now coming out Monday morning, at least — one day after Maralee Nichols took to Instagram to post a tasteful pic of herself and the young son whom she shares with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex!

Late Sunday morning, Maralee shared a sweet message with her 215,000 IG followers, lovingly boasting about her baby boy and writing this out to the world (below):

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, being your mommy is my greatest blessing. Words cannot express how much I love you. You are my world. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing mothers out there!”

Interestingly, not even 24 hours later, she stealth-edited that caption and took out the “thank you for choosing me to be your mommy” part. Huh! Wonder why? Regardless, as you can see (below), the slightly-edited message — and the glamorous and heartwarming pic that accompanied it — still clearly came from a very sweet and proud place of motherly love:

Her rep reached out to Page Six to confirm Maralee’s low-key Sunday celebration, too. Revealing that the new mom opted to keep things simple for her first Mother’s Day, the rep said of Nichols and her baby boy:

“They are spending a quiet day together with loved ones.”

….Aaaaand that’s it. No mention of Tristan! In fact, per the outlet, the basketball star still hasn’t even met his newborn son! Of course, we’ve been reporting quite a bit about the drama between the duo, so it’s sadly not a surprise to see that this is still the status quo. Just disappointing, TBH!

Really, it’s doubly disappointing, because also on Sunday Tristan proved that he can step up for Mother’s Day! Just apparently not for the mother of his own child?? As we previously reported early on Monday morning, the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls star sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Khloé’s momma Kris Jenner! It was a wonderful gesture. And Kris certainly deserves it! But what about Maralee, too?! Just wondering!

Through it all, the tension continues between Tristan and Maralee. Still, as we’ve previously reported, Nichols appears to be trying to move past the public drama and focus on raising her son. In a statement released to the media late last year, the boy mom said in part (below):

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

With sweet Mother’s Day moments like this one now on the calendar every year, it would appear that she’s trying to do just that! Any reactions to the Mother’s Day drama, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

