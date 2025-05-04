Another Tribute! Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Her Archived Jewelry To Kentucky Derby!

For Dannielynn Birkhead, this weekend is all about Anna Nicole Smith.

On Friday, the late model’s daughter kicked off her annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby with dad Larry Birkhead in a stunning gown once worn by her momma 21 years ago at the very same event! When speaking with reporters about what an important moment it was, the 18-year-old dished:

“I can’t know my mom, sadly, and this is one of the only reasons and ways I can. This is the closest I’ll ever be getting to a hug from her, so I’ve been, like, on and off tears the whole day.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying! But that wasn’t the only piece from her mom’s archived collection Dannielynn had prepared for the weekend…

Related: Tyla Gets DRAGGED After Denying Britney Spears Inspiration For Coachella Outfit!

On Saturday, the teen stepped out with her dad wearing a gorgeous strapless tulle gown designed by Mac Duggal. But the real statement piece was the gold jewelry around her neck and wrists! In a post proud poppa Larry shared on Instagram, he wrote:

“Continuing the @kentuckyderby weekend tradition going strong. We are recovering from a rockin’ good time at last nights Barnstable-Brown Gala. Now, off to the races with Dannielynn! She made me cut my hair with @hairbyryanaustin because before that she said I looked like a low-rent Keith Urban! Ouch”

HA! If anyone’s gonna say it how they mean it, it’s a teen! Larry continued:

“Betting on a great time and good weather for a special family tradition. #macduggal #family #kentuckyderby ”

He went on to reveal Dannielynn’s jewelry is from the “Anna Nicole archive.” See (below):

Awww! So sweet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Larry Birkhead/Instagram & WENN]