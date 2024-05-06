Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Was All Grown Up At Kentucky Derby! Well, Mostly...

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter is 17 — a fact that still blows our apparently ancient minds! LOLz! In some ways she’s practically all grown up, but this weekend she gave us a reminder she’s also still a kid!

The teen attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, an annual tradition with poppa Larry Birkhead. Her dress was a bright red belted number, but what caught our eye was the shoulders. They were ruffled — but with HUGE ruffles that looked almost like samurai armor! And it turns out that wasn’t an accident!

As Larry explained in his Instagram carousel of pics from the event, Dannielynn was inspired by her favorite character from Kamen Rider, a long-running Japanese superhero franchise. She even brought along an action figure to show folks where she got the idea for the unique look! Ch-ch-check out slides 3 and 4!

Neat! We love when fashion inspiration comes from unexpected places!

But also? Being reminded Dannielynn is turning 18 and officially becoming an adult this year has us feeling pretty darn old. A reminder she’s still a kid is refreshing if we’re being honest!

What did YOU think of Dannielynn’s unique look?

[Image via WENN/Larry & Dannielynn Birkhead/Instagram.]